APNU will save 25% of oil revenues – Terrence Campbell tells NA meeting

APNU candidate Terrence Campbell told supporters at a rally in New Amsterdam last evening that a future APNU government would commit to saving no less than 25 percent of Guyana’s annual oil revenues.

Addressing what he described as a growing audience of supporters in Berbice, Campbell said that under an Aubrey Norton-led administration, the country’s oil earnings would be better managed and more equitably distributed. “Every year, we will save a minimum of 25 percent of our oil money. We will account for every cent,” he declared.

Drawing comparisons to other oil producing nations like Ghana, Campbell argued that the current administration has spent almost all of the country’s oil revenue without proper accountability. “They spend 95 percent of the oil money with no proper reason. They’re drunk on the money. This is unsustainable,” he told the gathering.

Campbell, a businessman, is a member of one of the committees that come under the Natural Resource Fund. In December last year, hel declared the NRF board to be a rubber stamp and said that his efforts for justification for withdrawals from the Fund have been stymied.