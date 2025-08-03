Five parties commit to incorporating SASOD manifesto in their plans

In a rare display of cross-party alignment, five political parties contesting the upcoming general and regional elections have committed to incorporating the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination’s (SASOD) manifesto in their plans. This consensus emerged from a town hall event on Tuesday at the Herdmanston Lodge where party representatives articulated their positions on a range of LGBTQ+ issues, from discrimination in public services to legal reforms.

The discussions revealed a common thread that while legislative changes are seen as necessary, they are insufficient on their own. All parties emphasized the critical role of cultural change and public education in achieving a truly inclusive society.

Representatives were asked about comprehensive legislation to protect against discrimination in public services. Susan Rodrigues of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic affirmed her party’s support for such legislation, but argued that laws created in a vacuum do not prevent discrimination. Citing her experience in Ecuador, where progressive laws on same-sex marriage exist but social condemnation makes it unsafe for couples to hold hands in the street, she stressed that “we have to change societal attitudes for people to feel a part of our society.” She gave the example of a person seeking emergency care being judged for their appearance rather than receiving immediate help, highlighting that individual attitudes at a front desk or in an emergency room can undermine any law.