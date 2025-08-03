GDF Officer completes prestigious French military, academic training

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) says that one of its officers has successfully completed a suite of advanced military and academic programmes in France.

A GDF release yesterday stated that Lieutenant Colonel Jaime Castello has graduated from the esteemed École de Guerre (War College) in Paris, having completed the Brevet d’études militaires supérieures (BEMS), a senior officer programme reserved for individuals demonstrating exceptional command capabilities, leadership, and strategic thinking in complex military environments.

In addition to the BEMS, Castello earned the RNCP [Répertoire National des Certifications Professionnelles] Level 8 Certification, issued by the French Ministry of the Armed Forces, confirming his mastery in strategic leadership, management, and command. Further broadening his skillset, he also completed the Cours élémentaire de Langue française 2025, attaining DELF A1 level proficiency in French, a reflection of his commitment to cultural and linguistic adaptability in modern defence diplomacy.