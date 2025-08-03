GMSA joins in condemning WIN’s boycott call

The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) has joined in condemning the recent call by the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, for the public to boycott several businesses including two financial institutions, in response to the closure of the bank accounts of several of its party members.

In a release yesterday, GMSA asserted that political competition must never come at the cost of economic sabotage and viewed any attempts to “weaponize” the private sector as destructive to national progress. “We have always championed efforts for the Guyanese business environment to be seen as a credible economy, and statements such as these serve only to introduce uncertainty.” It added, “Our business community must not be politicized.”

The release pointed out that the businesses named in WIN’s boycott call are among the largest manufacturers in Guyana’s private sector, collectively sustaining thousands of jobs, contributing significantly to national revenues, and providing goods and services essential to everyday life. Further, several of these companies are publicly traded and have a legal and fiduciary responsibility to their shareholders, many of whom are ordinary Guyanese citizens with savings and investments tied to the success of these institutions. GSMA further argued that commercial banks have a legal obligation to manage risk and uphold compliance with international standards, including Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions and anti-money laundering regulations. They also carry a fiduciary responsibility to safeguard the interests of depositors, shareholders, and the country’s financial stability.