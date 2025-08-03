No update on probe into Keon Fogenay’s shooting death – family members

-say President did not keep his promise

Almost four months after he was shot dead by a member of the Guyana Police Force during clashes between protestors and the police in Linden, the family of Keon Fogenay is reminding of the promises made by President Irfaan Ali while keeping up their demand for justice. Meanwhile, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is still to provide advice regarding Fogenay’s shooting death.

Vanessa Clarke, the mother of Fogenay, in an interview with the Sunday Stabroek, highlighted the unfulfilled promises made by Ali at the Watooka Guest House in Linden. Despite assurances meant to bring resolution and justice, she laments that no concrete action has been taken, recounting, “All that the president talk about at the Watooka Guest House in Linden, nothing has been done up to now. This thing really stressing me out and bothering me. I can’t live with it just like that and I don’t want it to leave like this. I need justice for Keon.” Clarke described her ongoing grief, frustration with the authorities, and the absence of support for Keon’s four children, who continue to struggle in the aftermath of their father’s untimely death. “… I’m still in a grieving position right now. My memory gone. I don’t even remember things. They didn’t even give Keon’s children public assistance. Nothing,” Clarke shared.