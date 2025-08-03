One electronic record for GPHC patients taking root

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Guyana’s largest public health institution, is pushing ahead with the rollout of a new electronic health record system, titled eCare.

The announcement was made in a video message on Friday from GPHC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Robbie Rambarran. He emphasized that the system marks a bold step toward improving healthcare delivery nationwide.

In his address to staff and the wider public, the CEO highlighted that eCare is not merely a technological upgrade but a fundamental shift in how patient care is delivered at GPHC. He said the new system is designed to foster greater accountability, transparency, and efficiency across departments.

“This isn’t just a technology change, it is a transformation in how we deliver care,” he stated. “With eCare, every patient will have one electronic record that follows them across various departments and specialties, eliminating repeated paperwork, improving workflow, and making it easier for multidisciplinary teams to collaborate.”