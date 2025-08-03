President announces cocoa facility, 30% electricity rate cut for Region One

President Irfaan Ali yesterday unveiled a development strategy for Region One, anchored by the establishment of a new cocoa facility and backed by a series of initiatives aimed at reducing the cost of living, improving infrastructure, and empowering residents through education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

Speaking during a PPP public meeting in Port Kaituma, the President announced that negotiations have been finalised for the construction of a cocoa processing facility in the region. He described the initiative as a significant step toward transforming Region One’s agro-industrial capacity and supporting farmers through value added opportunities. He explained that this development will help address high transport costs and open the door to weekly cargo services that will support the local economy. “This is how we address costs,” the President said.

“This is how we reduce burdens on your families by opening new opportunities and supporting industries like cocoa, where Region One has enormous potential”, he said.