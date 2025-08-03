Guyana News

Restoration of City Hall nearing completion

The current state of the City Hall building
After years of delays and extended deadlines, the long-anticipated restoration of Georgetown’s historic City Hall is nearing completion.

A site visit by the Sunday Stabroek yesterday revealed that major works, including painting and installation of lighting fixtures, have been completed, with only minor finishing touches remaining.

The $780 million restoration project was awarded in 2021 to Trinidad-based contractor Fides Limited with an initial 18-month timeline. However, progress was repeatedly stalled, prompting the Ministry of Local Government to grant an eight-month extension in August 2023, pushing the project’s expected completion date to November of that year.

Restoring the 135-year-old Gothic-style structure posed significant challenges. The team was tasked with ensuring the building’s structural integrity while preserving its rich historical and architectural features, resulting in a more labour-intensive and time-consuming process.

