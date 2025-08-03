Tariffs again

This is Round Two. Dispensing with the theatre and the billboard this time, President Trump once again hit a swathe of countries with substantial tariffs, including Canada, Brazil, India, Taiwan and Switzerland.

Sixty-nine countries are on the current list, including Guyana, which is now required to pay 15% import duty rates on exports save oil. This represents a 5% increase on the temporary 10% rate which Guyana, optimistically it now seems, had hoped to have confirmed. The only thing to be said in its favour, if anything can be, is that 15% is an improvement on the threatened 38% April rate.

The pause in the first round of tariffs was brought about after US shares fell by more than 10% in a week, following which lack of confidence infected the dollar and bond markets. The latter particularly appeared to concern the US President, and a temporary suspension was then announced to allow space for countries to negotiate with Washington over the rates.

It might be asked why President Trump thought that markets would not react in the same way this time as they did on the first occasion. However, Mr Michael Gayed, a portfolio manager, told the BBC that “Trump got emboldened by the fact that [in April] markets came right back … Now he’s going to try his luck again.”

He might not be so lucky this time either. The markets were already very uneasy on account of the tariff announcement, but President Trump then seriously aggravated the situation by firing the Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner after her agency released data showing that employers had added far fewer jobs than anticipated in July. Employment growth for May and June was also revised downward.

The President was enraged, accusing the Commissioner of “rigging” the figures to make him and the Republicans “look bad,” but the markets were not impressed by his defence, and plummeted.

Reuters quoted Ms Heather Long, a leading economist, as describing the employment figures as a “gamechanger” and going on to say that “the labour market is deteriorating quickly” because of the uncertainty caused by the tariffs. The agency also reported some individuals of accusing the President of destroying public trust by politicising data.

His response was that the economy was “booming” under him, and “Why should anybody trust numbers?”

In the meantime Guyana along with Trinidad and Venezuela faces a 15% tariff, while there is 10% on other Caricom countries together with Cuba. In an insightful column in this newspaper yesterday, Mr Christopher Ram adverted to the economic consequences for the exporters of rice, rum, lumber, processed foods and other non-oil products, who will now find their goods more expensive than similar products from Barbados and Jamaica.

Furthermore, he wrote, the tariff undermines economic diversification efforts.

But there are some strange features about how the tariffs have been applied in this region, some of which are a reflection of a certain contradiction in American policy as a whole. In a general sense, US geopolitical interests are not in consonance with how the President perceives his ‘America First’ economic ones.

President Trump is anxious to contain China, yet Pacific nations essential to that goal like the Philippines, for example, have been hit with a 19% tariff, despite the fact that this is the country having to face the goliath in the South China Sea, and which needs some economic manoeuvrability to be able to do so.

Most surprising is Taiwan, which is on the front line of America’s confrontation with China, and South Korea which is under constant threat from the North. Both have been burdened with a 20% rate. Even Japan, a critical player and unwavering ally in the Pacific only managed to negotiate a 15% tariff after it committed to major investment in the US. Yet despite all the rhetoric about China, there is President Trump also pursuing a trade deal with Beijing, because even he cannot get around the problem of the supply chains on which so much of American industry depends, and because the Chinese have their fingers clamped tightly on the supply of rare earth materials.

As with the Pacific, so too with this region. There we are with the same 15% tariff as Venezuela, even although we are under threat from our neighbour. Secretary of State Marco Rubio came here with comforting talk about American support for our territorial integrity, and there had been criticism of the anti-democratic nature of the Venezuelan government. Some members of that government have also been accused by Washington of being associated with drug-trafficking.

Mr Rubio has a hard line on territories like Cuba and Venezuela, but it seems that the State Department might have some perceptions which the trade negotiators do not regard as their concern. It might be noted that while originally Chevron was told by Washington to leave Venezuela, it is now back.

In other words, moves are being made it seems to keep that country afloat economically, which will be a lifeline to its government.

Mr Ram has alluded to the discrepancy between ourselves and Trinidad at 15%, and the rest of Caricom including Suriname at 10%. It is not clear what the reason for this is, and one hopes that our negotiators will try and press for answers.

There is one case of a regional impost, however, where politics has eclipsed trade. This involves Brazil, which has to pay a staggering 50% after escaping in April with a 10% tariff. President Trump has claimed that his country had a trade deficit with Brazil, when in fact the opposite is true.

The BBC has reported that the President has described these rates as a retaliation for the prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro, an ally of his. Mr Bolsonaro has been charged in connection with an alleged coup attempt after he lost the 2022 election.

The White House has also accused Brazil of targeting the “free speech rights of US persons,” which are thought to refer to Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who is overseeing Mr Bolsonaro’s case. He had issued court orders for some social media companies to shut down accounts associated with the former president. Mr Moraes has been sanctioned by the US.

It seems, therefore, while much of the time Washington can simultaneously pursue a trade policy which is not in harmony with its geopolitical objectives, there are instances, if Mr Trump is angry enough, where politics will overwhelm every other consideration.

All of that apart there is the curious case of Cuba on which a 10% tariff has been imposed. Why it needs a tariff at all is difficult to determine when there is an embargo in force on trade between it and the US.

When this newspaper asked President Ali about the 5% tariff increase, he replied that discussions with Washington continued at both a bilateral and regional level, considering that Caricom has also submitted proposals for the bloc as a whole.

Since no one is too clear on this side of the Tropic of Cancer exactly what principles are being taken into account by Washington, it is difficult to predict whether our negotiators ‒or those from Caricom ‒ will have any success. If there is any kind of breakthrough it may take the form of a ruling from US federal appeals court judges. On Thursday, for example, they questioned the President’s use of emergency powers to justify his tariffs.

Other than that, any crisis in the bond market associated directly or indirectly with tariffs, would of course concentrate President Trump’s mind wonderfully.