A cultural costume party masking racial insecurities we never quite manage to deal with

Dear Editor,

On Emancipation Day, August 1st, while lounging in the National Park and avoiding metemgee like a modern-day rebel, I overheard a delightful observation from a foreign visitor being interviewed by a TV reporter: “We are all dressed up as African today!” What insight! What national truth! For a moment, I felt as though Cuffy himself had returned—wearing kente cloth, sipping mauby, and wondering what in the ancestral hell was going on.

Only in Guyana can emancipation be commemorated by becoming cosplayers of culture. For one glorious day, we dust off our dashikis, borrow a headwrap from Auntie Patsy, and suddenly everyone becomes an honorary Yoruba. My vote for the winner of “Best Looking in Costume” goes to President Ali, who looked ready for a Nollywood red carpet. The “Worst Dressed” title, unfortunately (or perhaps inevitably), went to Opposition Leader Norton, who somehow showed up in what looked like a blue Hawaiian shirt—looking less like a freedom fighter and more like a confused tourist searching for the rum tent. It’s no wonder the foreigner was so enchanted. To the untrained eye, it may look like unity.

But to the seasoned Guyanese psyche, it’s more like a temporary ceasefire—a cultural costume party masking the simmering racial insecurities we never quite manage to deal with.

You see, Emancipation Day here is less about historical reckoning and more about pageantry and fufu. The moment the drums stop, the headwraps come off and we’re right back to our scheduled programming: “who own dis land,” “who get more wuk,” and the timeless classic, “which party rob more.”

We’ve turned our painful past into a parade and our racial anxieties into an annual fashion show. We talk about unity through African print, but heaven forbid we actually engage in serious dialogue about inequality, systemic bias, or shared national trauma. No sir, not when there’s fried plantain and souse to be had and ‘best dressed village’ bragging rights to defend.

Perhaps, next year, instead of dressing as Africans, we try something radical—like behaving like unified Guyanese. But then again, what would the tourists say?

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard