Bent St humbles nemesis Sparta Boss to claim crown

‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ Futsal

Bent Street A captured the ‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ Futsal Championship, crushing arch-rival Sparta Boss by a 5-2 score-line on Friday evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

Watched by a large crowd, the eventual score-line and overall manner of victory could have been even more impressive if it wasn’t for a combination of profligacy in front of goal and several questionable decisions from the referees.

Sparta Boss secured the initial advantage in the form of Darron Niles, who blasted a right-footed strike into the roof of the left corner from the right side of the field in the fifth minute.

Bent Street A, however, crafted the equaliser seven minutes later as Bevney Marks made his presence felt with a first-time shot from outside the centre of the penalty box into the lower right corner after receiving a pass.