Consider the pawn

Which is the most important piece on the chess board? Some people say the queen, some say the king. But the lowly pawn should be given some consideration because it can change to any piece except the king once it reaches the last rank. We have to be very careful how we move pawns. They can only move forward, never backward! So what is a pawn structure?

Last week the column mentioned five fundamental pawn structures that competitive players should be aware of, if they are aiming to climb to the pinnacle of their game. Chess experts have said that some time should be spent in understanding the nature of pawn structures and one can reap benefits. The information on the internet is limited but there are books and specialized academic courses in pawn structures one can utilize.