Commemorating Stanley Greaves’ 90th birthday

In commemoration of the renowned artist Stanley Greaves’ 90 birthday, the Sunday Stabroek is featuring images of some of his artwork accompanied by poems written by him. This week’s sculpture MONKEY PUZZLE BOX is accompanied by a note from Mr Greaves and the poem.

MONKEY PUZZLE BOX. H.11 3/4, x W. 7 x D. 5 3/4 ins. Mahogany, glass, different woods.

The idea came from the pod of the brazil nut. The seeds are all irregularly shaped and once the nut is opened it would take a powerful computer to indicate how to put it all back together. The first one was smaller and was made at Newcastle University for a sculpture problem – The container and the contained. The box illustrated is much larger and better constructed.. The “seeds” are formed from different woods and all have different shapes. The sculpture is intended to be shaken every day allowing the “seeds” to create different patterns. It is proactive and entertaining unlike sculpture which is static.

POEM.

PENS AND WORDS. [2003]

Pens and books sleep beside me.

Arising, I shake sheets

of a crop of dreams

they should have written.

My friend the poet once said,

“You can write a poem on anything

– if a poet.

The urge to write comes

like firefly’s steady light as

I try to write a story

of pens and books beside me.

With ready pen, open page

I write of something else

instead of their mutual love.

How must I contrive then

to write of pens and books.