Guyanese-Canadian author makes literary history with Guyana Prize triple win

Guyanese-Canadian author Kenneth “Ken” Puddicombe is the first writer to win the prestigious Guyana Prize for Literature in three major categories — Fiction, Non-Fiction, and Drama, and said he was ecstatic over these accomplish-ments.

Puddicombe’s journey began in La Penitence, South Georgetown, Guyana. He attended Carmel Roman Catholic School before completing his secondary education at the Indian Education Trust College.

“La Penitence was a mere village back then, and was only incorporated into Georgetown in later years. Growing up in the village was as far from downtown Georgetown as a young person could actually imagine a big city to be,” Puddicombe reflected in an interview with Stabroek Weekend recently.