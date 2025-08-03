Highlights from the upcoming Georgetown Film Festival

The Georgetown Film Festival is set to launch its second annual film festival next weekend, running from August 7 – 9 at the St Rose’s High School, Guyana Auditorium. The event is set to feature three evenings of Caribbean narrative and documentary films showcasing the contemporary concerns of the region’s cadre of filmmakers. As the film industry globally continues to sustain as one of the main sources of artistic entertainment, the collection of films at this year’s GFF event might signal some welcome strides in the creative acumen of the Caribbean region.

More than just the formal and technical ability of the filmmakers, several of the better films from this year’s slate offer thoughtful and humanistic approaches to familiar topics of social issues and cultural concerns that resonate with an urgent awareness of social dynamics in the region and the world. Seeing these emerging filmmakers engage with familiar topics with great emotional maturity and depth is a promising sign of their complexity and ability to tackle the mélange of issues that remain potent in the Caribbean.