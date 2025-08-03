Lucian Dahl

Listen to this article:

Caribbean food. We food. It real nice, here.

In this region, culinary traditions are as vibrant as the landscapes. Many of our cuisines are symbols of cultural fusion. There are some countries in which you can see stronger influences of certain cuisines than others, like St Lucia, where Indian, African, and European influences are dominant. More than just a filling or a side, dahl in St Lucia is a story told through food — one that connects generations.

Note their spelling: dahl. We use dhal. The ways in which we speak and where we place emphasis determines how we spell and pronounce certain words.

A Taste of History

The origin story of St Lucia dahl, like many of the region’s, traces back to the 19th century, when indentured labourers from India were brought to the Caribbean, following the abolition of slavery. With them came a treasure trove of culinary traditions, including dal — a spiced lentil stew that is a staple in Indian households. Over time, this dish was adapted to local ingredients and tastes, evolving into what is now known in Saint Lucia as dahl.