The legacy of emancipation: Some historical barriers to African Guyanese advancement

By Nigel Westmaas

Historical anti-Blackness has long been entrenched in the foundational institutions of the modern world, encoded in legal frameworks, religious doctrine, pseudo-scientific racist theories, and cultural narratives that collectively normalized Black inferiority. In the wake of emancipation, racial capitalism continued to thrive through structurally exploitative systems such as apprenticeship schemes in the British Caribbean, sharecropping in the American South, and other labour regimes that extracted value from Black labour while denying full citizenship and humanity. Across geographies, Black bodies came to be viewed not merely as exploitable, but as inherently threatening, framed as criminals, social burdens, or national security risks. These constructions found enduring expression in law enforcement practices, immigration regimes, and global counterterrorism discourses. In modern times, as journalist Borzou Daragahi observed in “The Independent”, the 2020 police killing of George Floyd in the United States “triggered something in the planetary psychosocial algorithm,” exposing the global resonance of anti-Black violence and sparking renewed calls to confront its systemic roots.

The psychological and social legacies of enslavement including feelings of fear, dislocation, and intergenerational trauma created an additional, often invisible, layer of constraint on individual and collective progress. As contemporary research implies, trauma can have a persistent, though not deterministic, influence across generations, shaping vulnerability to new forms of adversity without necessarily dictating individual outcomes. In other terms, the issue of intergenerational trauma is difficult to determine. As a Jamaican case study on “The Psychological Trauma of Slavery: The Jamaica case study” noted: “There is a limited understanding of exactly how trauma is transmitted from one generation to the next. Research has identified that people who undergo extreme stress are more vulnerable when exposed to further adversity, but it is not a deterministic relationship as not all who directly experience a traumatic event will become traumatized.”

The African Guyanese experience fits this complex pattern – in short, despite immense structural and psychological obstacles, the community continually resisted, adapted, and carved out spaces for autonomy and advancement. On the 1st August, 1936 at the annual meeting of the Negro Progress Convention (NPC) presided over by Dr T T Nichols, at the Town Hall, Georgetown the following resolution was carried:

“Whereas, the first day of August, 1938, just two years hence, will mark the one hundredth anniversary of the emancipation of our progenitors from the thraldom which was repugnant, and abhorrent as it was oppressive and which had such a baneful effect upon their mental, spiritual, and material well being and subsequent prospects that even to this day their descendants suffer from its degenerating influence and carry disabilities and disadvantages which are directly traceable to the system.”

As nudged at by the NPC resolution, the history of African Guyanese from the era of slavery through to the present then is a testament to both the relentless imposition of systemic constraints and profound resilience and resistance. Following emancipation in 1838, African descendants in Guyana faced an entrenched colonial order that sought to maintain racial hierarchies and economic dependency. Across critical domains such as land access, education, labour, political representation, and taxation, African Guyanese confronted institutional barriers designed to limit their advancement and reinforce white planter dominance.

At the same time, these institutional and psychological barriers reveal a counteracting narrative: a story of collective endurance, strategic resistance, and the gradual building of institutional and communal strength.

Land access: Post-emancipation struggles for land ownership

After Emancipation (1838), colonial authorities and planters feared freed Africans would abandon the plantations if they had access to or purchased land. The planter-dominated legislature-imposed measures to keep the ex-slaves landless and limit their mobility​. For example, access to Crown lands was tightly controlled and often priced beyond reach, while vagrancy laws and other regulations discouraged independent settlement. Heavy fees for land title registrations, as well as drainage and irrigation taxes, were levied on village lands​. Such policies were designed to strain the resources of newly freed communities and push them back into plantation labour.

In response, freed Africans engaged in a remarkable collective act of resolve known as the fairly well chronicled Village Movement. They pooled their limited savings to purchase abandoned plantations and establish their own independent villages​. Yet the challenges remained persistent and systemic.

In 1852, according to Brian Moore (1998), “joint purchases, one of the prime methods by which the ex slaves had acquired land, were restricted to ten persons by 1856.”

Moore subsequently contends that this meant “Creole land acquisition more or less dried up during the second half of the nineteenth century… their efforts at building an independent agricultural (peasant) economy became solely dependent on those plots which they had purchased in the first decade after emancipation.”

Education

During slavery, planters aggressively opposed educating enslaved Africans. They feared literate slaves would challenge the “social order”. In fact, early colonial records show that plantation owners objected to any schooling for the enslaved, even to basic Christian instruction​.

After emancipation, formal barriers to education eased somewhat, but schooling opportunities for Afro-Guyanese remained limited. Churches and missionary societies established primary schools across British Guiana in the mid-19th century, often with minimal government support. The British government even provided a modest “Negro Education Grant” to aid African education​. However, these schools taught only basic literacy and numeracy, and they often had poor resources. Rural children, especially, had limited access beyond elementary education.

Despite these obstacles, African Guyanese highly valued education as a path to advancement and resistance against colonial stereotypes. They took as much advantage as they could of such schooling that did exist. By the late 19th and early 20th centuries, an educated African-Guyanese middle class had begun to grow​. In his article “Guianese Negro Progress in Twenty Years (1888-1908)” AA Thorne held a view about the contradictory nature of Christian instruction. He argued that only with the right to vote by 1890s that the African Guianese had “quickened into life dead churches and has vitalized somewhat their bodies that lay sweetly dreaming on their soft exalted beds of state establishment. Prior to 1896, the churches by arrogance, selfishness, and close alliance with the rulers of this country kept the Negro down industrially and morally.” Thorne added, sarcastically, “The ‘good member’ of these churches was carefully taught the worthless and un-Christian doctrines of contentment with man’s fallen condition, persuaded that it was a sin to seek to rise to a position of independence…”

Concurrently, urban Afro-Guyanese men and women became the majority of local teachers, clerks, nurses, and junior police or soldiers in colonial Guyana​. This represented a form of quiet resistance: by excelling in education and filling these roles, African Guyanese carved out a socio-economic niche despite the colonial limits. They also formed literary societies, church groups, and later the early trade unions – all of which relied on an educated cadre and helped cultivate political consciousness. Part of the process of this pushback involved what Jarvis Givens (2021) noted in the African American experience in black teaching under the Jim Crow apartheid system as “fugitive pedagogy.” In other terms, “black education was subversive from its inception, conducted in defiance of law and custom, even under threat of violence.”

Economic and labour exploitation and resistance in the plantation economy

After slavery was abolished, African Guyanese found their economic opportunities confined by the plantation system. Following emancipation, many freed people initially stayed or returned to work on sugar estates – but now as nominally “free” labourers. Essentially, the structure of work remained exploitative – long hours, hard manual labour, and plantation rules reminiscent of the slave era, but now enforced through contracts and colonial law.

In the immediate post-slavery years, the British implemented an apprenticeship (1834–1838) system – a transitional forced-labour period where ex-slaves still had to work part-time for their former masters without full freedom. This system, though short-lived, delayed true freedom and was rife with abuse. After apprenticeship ended, planters quickly turned to importing indentured labourers (mostly from India, starting in 1838) to replace what they called the “lazy” or “unreliable” freed African workforce​. The indentured servitude system bound Indian (and later some Portuguese, African, Chinese, etc) labourers to plantation contracts for years, under conditions often likened to “a new system of slavery”​. But plantation owners deliberately used indentured workers to undercut African labourers’ bargaining power; if African Guyanese demanded higher wages or left the estate, there was a coerced workforce to replace them. This was a colonial strategy to keep wages depressed and labour obedient. As a result, many Afro-Guyanese were pushed out of the plantation economy altogether or forced to accept minimal pay.

Those African Guyanese who stayed on as plantation labourers faced gruelling work for meagre wages. There were legal penalties for workers who broke their labour contracts (under Master and Servant laws), effectively criminalizing any attempt by labourers to withdraw their work – a clear carryover of slave-era coercion. Many freed people thus chose to seek livelihoods elsewhere: some turned to subsistence farming in the new villages, others hunted for wage work in the towns or interior. By the late 19th century, new industries like gold mining (after the 1870s) and bauxite mining (1910s) attracted Afro-Guyanese workers, but these sectors too often featured dangerous conditions and low pay. Racial discrimination also limited job advancement – white supervisors and foreign companies controlled skilled and managerial positions, leaving black workers in the lowest ranks. In essence, the colonial economy was structured to exploit African Guyanese labour while offering little reward or mobility, maintaining a cycle of poverty.

African Guyanese did not passively accept labour exploitation. They resisted in various ways. In the 1840s, as planters tried to cut already low wages, freed workers organized strikes. Notably in 1842, plantation labourers in Demerara struck against a planters’ rule change that would have reduced their earnings, a protest that succeeded in forcing better terms​. Again in 1848, workers struck (though that strike was suppressed), after which many left the estates for good​. By the 1880s the African Guianese was still struggling with land and equipment to till the land.

Then there was the issue of the poll tax that emerged after the 1856 “Angel Gabriel riots”. These were very onerous taxes that laid siege to the very existence of African Guianese families. In 1857, according to “The Creole” newspaper there was a petition of 18,000 against the poll tax.

Alan Adamson, “Sugar Without Slaves: the Political Economy of British Guiana, 1838-1904” highlights more of the same in examples in later decades.

“In 1882 John Griffith of Plaisance applied to the Court of Policy for a $1,000 loan to improve his equipment. Despite his willingness to offer his sugar mill, $3,750 in cash, and property valued at $2,780 as security, his petition was refused…” In short, Adamson noted, “Villagers feared the tax collector and warrant server more than the malevolence of nature.” Adamson concluded, “in less than a generation after emancipation, therefore, the dream of independence harboured by the ex slaves had turned into a nightmare, and they were once more dependent on the plantations either as tenant farmers or as full or part time labourers.”

Political representation: Exclusion from governance and fight for inclusion

Under British colonial rule, political power in British Guiana was concentrated in the hands of the white planter elite and colonial officials. In the 19th century, the colony was administered by bodies like the Court of Policy and Combined Court, where membership was largely reserved for the governor, his appointed councillors, and a few elected planters or merchants (who had to meet strict property and income qualifications). This meant that almost no African Guyanese, especially not the recently freed slaves or their descendants, had the right to vote or hold office for most of the 1800s. Even affluent free blacks or coloured (mixed-race) individuals faced barriers to political participation due to racial discrimination. In 1864, for example, an ordinance was passed to bar women from participation in the Court of Policy, partially in reaction to Afro-Guyanese women’s active role in public protests​. Such measures underscore how the colonial regime tightened political controls to exclude the African population from any decision-making influence.

Despite formal exclusion, African Guyanese engaged in politics through indirect means. They formed benevolent societies, religious organizations, and later newspapers that advocated for their rights. A vibrant African-Guyanese press emerged by the late 19th century, with newspapers like “The Creole” openly criticizing colonial officials and racist policies​.

The historical restrictions on land, education, labour, and political power for African Guyanese have had lasting effects on Guyana’s development. Patterns established in the 19th and early 20th centuries – such as land ownership concentrated in certain communities, or the occupational niches different ethnic groups fell into, persisted into the post-independence era. Economic disadvantages rooted in the colonial period also contributed to contemporary poverty in some predominantly Afro-Guyanese villages. The “downward pressure” of white supremacy during slavery and colonialism left deep imprints​,

Intergenerational trauma might be one aspect that helps explain the emotional and psychological weight of that history, while structural analysis explains its economic and political effects into the present.