Revisiting the profit-sharing, royalty and taxation provisions of the Petroleum Sharing Agreement (Part II)

Two weeks ago, we revisited of the Petroleum Sharing Agreement (PSA) between ExxonMobil’s subsidiaries and the Government of Guyana as it relates to the profit-sharing, royalty and taxation provisions. We did so in the light of certain statements being made in relation to the extent of oil revenues accruing to the nation. However, we were unable to complete the analysis.

So far, we have discussed the profit sharing and royalty arrangements, and we presented two tables, extracted from the audited accounts of the Natural Resource Fund (NRF), which we reproduce below, showing the amounts received and deposited in the account at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York for the period 2020 to 2024.