Fiesta del Fuego: 44 years of Caribbean Culture

By Honor Ford-Smith

Honor Ford-Smith is Assoc. Professor Emeritus at the Faculty of Environmental and Urban Change, York University, Toronto. She worked for many years with the Caribbean women’s movement and as a writer, actor and theatre director in Jamaica.

“I know who you are” said my Ethiopian Toronto taxi driver in a tone of triumphant certainty. “You are a Caribbean.” I guess he’s right, I think, as I climb out of his cab at the airport. I am on my way from Toronto to Cuba to Fiesta del Fuego, the festival of Caribbean culture that has taken place every first week of July for 44 years in Santiago de Cuba. When you are in diaspora, depending on who is looking or listening, nationality can morph into regional identity fractured across linguistic groupings. Encounters at restaurants, carnivals, conferences, and even area study centres, lead to recognition of a common memory, an acknowledgement of each other’s worth, strength and creativity. At the same time, these meetings reveal the limits of our own knowledge about each other. Post-Independence, most Caribbeans still know more about North America and the colonial powers that shaped regional history than about what was created right here among us.

There are woefully few chances for the working people of the Caribbean majority to come together informally, in the region itself, across borders, states and linguistic barriers to celebrate, learn from each other and build meaningful relationships from the ground up. Fiesta del Fuego, the festival of Caribbean culture celebrated annually in Cuba, is one such rare opportunity. This year as I stand in the Parque Cespedes watching the sound and lighting being assembled, I realize that Fiesta del Fuego continues to happen joyfully and reliably despite the staggering shortages and stresses caused by the on-going American blockade of Cuba. It continues regardless of this measureless hardship even though few in the region know about it and fewer can make the expensive journey annually to participate. Inter-Caribbean transport is expensive, limited and often unreliable.

Fiesta del Fuego is organized through Casa del Caribe, literally the house of Caribbean Culture in Oriente, Cuba’s eastern most province. Casa is a cultural institute dedicated to nurturing links with the wider Caribbean. Each year it dedicates the festival to an encounter with the culture of one Caribbean country. This year was dedicated to the Papiamento speaking island of Curacao which sent a huge contingent of artists, musicians, dancers and writers to participate in all the activities. Last year’s festival was dedicated to Colombia’s Caribbean coast, including the music and traditions of Barranquilla and the Momposino people. Past festivals have been dedicated to Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti and Jamaica, so this festival addresses all the languages of the region.

What’s special about Fiesta del Fuego? First it is a grass roots festival that is largely outside the free market, so performers aren’t paid. The state provides transportation and accommodation and Casa supplements this with earnings from a small café and bar on their Patio. The point is groups come because they want to, not because they are paid to come. This year community based groups like Conga de los Hoyos, a musical comparsa from the community of Los Hoyos in Santiago appeared as did Sintesis, one of Cuba’s leading Afro Cuban bands which combines contemporary popular music with traditional African Cuban sounds. Teatro Macuba, directed by Black Cuban director Fatima Patterson, staged a play about domestic violence and femicide weaving together poetry, physical theatre with a repertoire of what Patterson calls magico-religious imagery. There were workshops and readings by writers. The elders of the trova tradition of Santiago – a few of whom have been made famous in the film Buena Vista Social Club – continue to gather together in their traditional meeting place. The old men share improvisations and sing their own compositions while the visitors from Curacao set up with dancers and music in the square.

A second factor that makes the festival special is Casa del Caribe’s insistence on making the festival sacred and secular all at once. This means that folks who belong to Indigenous and African spiritual communities can participate directly in the cultural work of the festival without having their work translated into other art forms like theatre or dance. Secular performances take place throughout the city on stages erected in each community. These are also central to the program, but the ceremonies and rituals created by communities of believers are not reconstructed performances created for outsiders and non-believers. Ceremonies are carried out by the practitioners themselves and involve long preparations, the gathering of ancestral energies and the release of responses to this over the ten days of the festival itself.

This rupturing of the sacred/ secular divide is possible in the Cuban context for a couple of reasons. First, it has been a response to the needs of the people of Oriente themselves who have wanted to bring their religions out of the shadows of secrecy. Over a long period of time, Casa del Caribe has facilitated this. Currently Casa occupies two houses. The first houses its administrative functions and a patio where festival participants can eat and drink. The second is the Casa de los Religiones Populares – house of popular religions. This building is dedicated to nurturing all African and Indigenous Cuban religions. There Vodun, Palo Monte, Santeria and Espiritismo Cruzado share a home. Each religion uses the space to perform ceremonies, stage workshops and exhibitions. Each occupies a room for organizing and administering their work.

There is nothing else like this in the region. While sacred ceremonies are often spectacularized through media, open public support for everyday practices of African and indigenous spirituality remain uncommon and even illegal in parts of the region. Such public cultural space doesn’t exist in Jamaica in spite of the marketing of Rastafarian identity in popular music and the identification of a past Prime Minister with Pukkumina and Revival. In Jamaica the colonial Obeah laws are still on the books, making all forms of non-Christian or African Christian spiritual intervention illegal regardless of function or meaning. Diana Patton argues that this law was a racist practice to authorize colonial power and she tells us that while the laws against Obeah are rarely enforced, the open public celebration and acceptance of African Caribbean religion is rare because Christianity is the official state religion and many Christians continue to see these religions as demonic and barbaric. In Jamaica ceremonies of Pukumina, Kumina, Ettu and Revival as well as Nyabinghi take place privately or else at specially commissioned bracketed off events. The imagery from these religions is also used from time to time to enhance political influence. But generally if these religions creep into public events it is usually because they are staged as secular music and dance concerts, or educational demonstrations. Obeah has been decriminalized in Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago , Anguilla and St Lucia but nowhere in the region to the best of my knowledge ( and I hope I am wrong) is there a living public space of worship run by communities of faith themselves together. Nowhere is there a publicly subsidized space that is permanently and actively dedicated to the contemporary practice of African and indigenous spirituality or to the development of the understanding and material culture of these religions.

This year Taller Ennegro, a Haitian Cuban community based organization, created an installation and ceremony at the Casa de los Religiones Populares. Members of this group are descendants of Haitians who settled in Cuba during and after the Haitian revolution. They comprise a diaspora, as do others whose ancestors long ago migrated to Cuba from other parts of the Caribbean. Taller Ennegro is made up of Haitian Cubans who have made the case for maintaining Haitian culture while also participating in Cuban contemporary society. Their learned Hougan is Josvany Milanes Carobonel aka “Papito”. He is a third generation Haitian-Cuban who describes Vodun as a way of life or as Rasta might put it, a form of livity. What is striking about this is the way their practice combines indigenous relationship to nature, an emphasis on ancestral commemoration with forward thinking ideas about care for the environment. These three elements make up the way of life of the members of Taller Ennegro who are practitioners of food justice as well as artists. They have a farm on the fertile plain of the Rio Cauto, an allocation of land from the state, where they grow food. The farm is flourishing. Together the community tend the land, share the harvest and sell excess food in local markets. Compare this to the challenges facing the Rastafari Indigenous Village in Jamaica as a result of the construction of the Montego Bay Bypass. Deforestation, run-off water and rubble and the pollution of the Montego Bay river have destroyed the development of that initiative.

This year at the Casa de Los Religiones Populares, the Taller created an installation and held a ceremony as required by the Loa – powerful spiritual forces, who can offer advice and support to those who revere them. These deities also manifest as the Christian saints. This year Taller Ennegro made elegant wooden chairs – crafted by hand from wood on their land – to honour their ancestors and the Loa. The chairs are placed for the ancestors on a huge veve made from natural and recycled elements like sand, ash, stone and earth. A veve is a spiritual drawing which symbolizes the energy of particular Loa and facilitates intercommunication between the human world and the spirit world. This year the veve was a mosaic of three dimensional flowers made of natural elements. While I was at the ceremony, children entered the space and were blessed by the Hougan who anointed them with herbal perfume and rum and answered their questions. Later on after full preparations are made, the loa may visit the ceremony themselves. The veve is temporary. After the festival it is swept away, ephemeral as life itself.

When the region’s peoples meet at Fiesta del Fuego, there’s an outpouring of respect. Many express surprise at how much is shared, how much of what should be common knowledge is still unknown. There is a yearning to learn to know the others and be known and the joy of exchanging knowledge. And then there is the music and the desfile or parade, the moving to repeating rhythms differently assembled, unfamiliar but somehow remembered. The music of the French and Spanish Caribbean are hard to hear in much of the Anglophone region as it is rarely circulated on the airwaves. These are still dominated by US popular cultural corporations that willy nilly produce our desires and tastes. In shared meals or while learning new names for familiar trees, birds and foods, or listening to a Cuban steel band, it is possible to uncover the deep linkages forged in Indigeneity, slavery and indenture, and to embark on conversations about our similar economic and political challenges. In a different context, Anishnaabe scholar Leanne Betasamosake Simpson explains that recognition comes out of being in a meaningful relationship with another being and reflecting to them their worth. Recognition is a mirror that leads to the creation of strong and positive identities, the creation of possibility. Such acts of recognition generate presence, profound listening and affirm the light in each of us. To continue such a process can inspire those who experience it to reverse the violence of dispossession and build forms of caring, understanding, reciprocity, and interdependence.

In a few weeks Carifesta will begin in Barbados. Carifesta takes place only once every five years because it requires a huge outlay of state resources and money. Many who would like to go can’t because of the cost of accommodation and airfare. If only we had the longboats of the Kalingo and the Galinago, perhaps it would be easier to get to Carifesta easily and cheaply without the expenses of market driven air travel in our region. Perhaps in a few weeks in Barbados the spirit of recognition and reciprocity will blossom. I hope so. But once in every five years is not enough. Smaller festivals like Fiesta del Fuego offer another way that we together can build a region in which we are all stronger Caribbeans together.