Albouystown housewife granted $600,000 bail on forgery charges

Thirty-eight-year-old Sonita Henry of King Edward Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, was placed on bail on Thursday when she appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court charged with three counts of forgery.

Henry pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The first charge alleged that between Tuesday, July 1, and Tuesday, July 29, at Georgetown, Henry conspired with a person or persons to forge a bank cheque in favour of SM Service Station for $15.5 million purporting to show that it was signed by M Wilson.