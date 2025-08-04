Ali promises Region Ten free healthcare, education and 50% reduction in electricity costs

In a speech to hundreds of cheering and horn-blowing supporters in Wismar, Linden, President Irfaan Ali outlined his government’s plan for Guyana’s future and specifically the residents of Region Ten, where future investments will include a dairy farm, a new fertilizer plant, and an oncology hospital. Ali also announced that all health and education expenditure for families will be covered by the government, and he committed to reducing electricity costs by more than 50% by increasing the subsidy.

Beyond these new investments, the President high-lighted his government’s broader vision, which focuses on poverty reduction, economic empowerment, and improving the quality of life for all citizens. He acknowledged global challenges like rising costs for fuel, energy, and food, but emphasized that his government is taking proactive measures to address them. Ali noted several existing initiatives, including the removal of all duties and taxes on fuel, the elimination of VAT on electricity and water, and the scrapping of over 200 other taxes.