Govt considering DR firm for power grid consultancy as contract winner was inexperienced – Indar

While Canadian company Method4 had won the contract for the consultancy to overlook the new network distribution grid, when the company’s experience was examined, a decision was taken to cancel signing a contract and the government instead began considering Dominican Republic (DR) firm InterEnergy for the deal, according to Minister of Public Works Deodat Indar.

“At the time of receiving the tenders, Method4 that you are enquiring about was the one that came in at that time with the lowest bid. So when we were discussing it at the time and when Prime Minister mentioned it in Parliament and was asked… we didn’t award it to Method4. They were the ones that brought in the cheapest bid and we started to engage them,” Indar told Stabroek News. “But upon engaging Method4, what we found out was that they didn’t have the technical capacity to deal with this level of project so we did not continue with Method4.”