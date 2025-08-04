How the Cost of Living is affecting people   Part 140

Interviews and photos by Subhana Shiwmangal

Stabroek News spoke to members of the public in Liverpool, Corentyne, Region Six on Wednesday about the rising cost of living and how it is affecting them. The following are their comments:

Claudette Brown, a pensioner said: ”The cost of living is affecting me but still, I can’t take it on. I’m a pensioner and I’m not working anywhere then I have to wait until month end for money. Not to say I’m living with somebody. I just gotta get things going on my end. I just relying on my pension and then the prices for items high in the supermarket. I don’t have a special place where I go and do my shopping. I buy greens from Port Mourant market if I wake up early. And, sometimes I go to the supermarket right in Lancaster and buy my groceries. The cost for sugar gone up at the supermarket. A couple months ago, a pound of sugar cost $260; a pound of sugar cost $360 now. Also, before a small bag Basmati rice cost $3,000; now I’m paying $3,400 for the small bag. I feel, if we can come together and unite as one to bring down prices that will be nice.”

Denzel Mendonca, a 35-year-old fisherman said: “Well to be honest with you, we don’t live with no mother and father, so, it’s just me, my sister and my two children live. My other sister live in another house in the same yard. I’m a single parent and I’m about to go to sea. I really work on sea. So, I usually help them out financially to buy little things. They usually do the shopping. If the groceries cost $40,000, they will get like $20,000 and barely get couple items. Most important items they buy. My sister buys groceries from the Chinese supermarket in Rose Hall. These people does help we out sometimes because they plant and we buy sometimes from them. Both my sisters work. My sister can’t afford to buy a big bottle oil because my salary is low and the fish price is not really up… the fish selling cheap now. Before a 1 litre bottle oil cost $360; the oil cost $560. I’m glad if they can drop a couple items like the oil, rice…let we see what could be done. Something could be done man so the prices won’t go up more.”

Ellery Walrond, a pensioner said: . “I buy three things and I can’t buy any more because the cost for items is high and I don’t have enough. I live alone and I would have to humble myself when buying items. I’m a pensioner. Most of the time when people pass in the area, I buy my items from them and sometimes I also buy from the Port Mourant market. A couple months back, a bundle bora cost $200/$500 sometimes; a bundle bora cost $1,000 now. If you want it, you have to buy it. A small piece of pumpkin a couple months back cost $200; now a piece of pumpkin cost $500. We just have to cope with the cost of living.”

Desiree Munroe, a pensioner said: “The cost for things are very expensive and the money I collect in pension is not enough to buy essential items. You can’t buy any and everything. My two sisters and husband live with me. One of my sister and husband receive pension also. I have a garden at the back of my yard where I plant because the cost for greens is very expensive. Sometimes when the place floods, the garden and everything floods out and then I have to find extra money to replant again when everything died out. The drugs for the garden expensive also. The excess from the garden I carry and sell in the Port Mourant market. Every time I go in the supermarket to buy something, it is a different price. A couple months back, 10 kg Sortext rice cost $2,100/2,300; now the rice cost $2,300/$2,500. A couple months back, 2 litre oil cost $1,500; now the oil cost $1,800. I think the government should stabilize the prices in all the places. It’s too much because the people claiming they buying it for so much and they have to sell it for so much to make a profit. I pay $9200/$9,500 and different prices per month to use GT&T Internet service. Sometimes the internet works well and sometimes it doesn’t.”

Roberta Campbell, a 52-year-old housewife said: “Yes, the cost of living is affecting me because me ain’t working; it is one body working; Only my husband working. He does cattle farming and mind he lil fowl and so. Two of my children and three of my grandchildren live with me. Sometimes the money don’t come in time to pay the bills and then you have to pay two bills one time. I have to pay the water, light, telephone and internet bill because them children got to use the internet. I had the $10,000 internet then I tell GT&T I want cut it off and then they give me the $5,000 and something one. Sometimes the money doesn’t do. It is expensive to buy food items. The cost of living is high. Me does sell de cow milk and as long as I get food I good and I gave my daughters a little stipend from the money. Sometimes, I go to the supermarket in front and I get one, one things cheap. I buy my greens from the Port Mourant Market on Saturdays. Cosmetic gone up. Like a couple months back, one Dove deodorant spray cost $400/$500 something; now I’m buying one spray for $700 and something. A couple months back, a small bottle oil cost $395 something; oil cost $450 now. Government should check the supermarkets to see if business people are raising the prices themselves.”

Roxann Campbell, a 46-year-old milk vendor said: “Now the things that you buy and sell expensive. The rice, chicken, flour, sugar, onions, oil, all them things gone up. Sometimes I gotta fry fish, bake and all sort of things and when you catch yourself them 1 litre bottle oil expensive and it finishes quickly, but if you buy them hand bottle one, you ah pay more money, it is expensive. A couple months back, a 1 litre bottle oil cost $500; now the oil cost $600.The cost for rice gone up. A couple months back a small bag Sortex rice cost $1,200; now the rice cost $2,400/$3,000 at some places. My nephew and I live together. He work at sea. I’m a single parent and I sell my milk and thing to make a living. I try to budget and thing. Now you can’t get back change.You can’t even buy a lemonade now. The government need to drop the cost of living.”

Shimica Campbell, a 31-year-old cleaner said: “Soon as you go with a $10,000 at the supermarket, don’t look back for anything. You can’t mine children. Right now, I have to find breakfast and dinner for my three children, and groceries and so for them. If you work for a little $10,000, you have to hustle go supermarket to buy groceries. When you go supermarket, you can’t buy everything you need.You gotta budget because you have water bills and so to pay. I have to find lessons fees for my children. I’m a cleaner and I have to try to make things work out. I do most of my groceries shopping at a supermarket in Corentyne and I buy greens from Port Mourant Market. A couple months back, three boulanger cost $100/$200; now I’m buying three boulanger for $1,000. Before, a small bundle bora cost $200; a small bundle bora now cost $1,200 up here. Now, the cost for pumpkin gone up to $500 a piece. When I went to the supermarket to pick up lil fine, fine thing, the cost for sugar high and the sugar ain’t clean. When I give my children the sugar with tea them ah cough. I don’t know what is happening in this country. The cost for beef gone up. I think the government should drop the cost of items.”

Alicia Caple, a 28-year-old housewife said: “The cost of living is not really affecting me a lot right now because I have two breadwinners in the home. My husband and brother. One cut cane and the other does electrician work. The prices for items is high right now. I have three children, including a baby. We try to see how we can manage. Right about now, it is all about calculation. The little money you have, you have to make it do and let things run over to the next month. The cost of living affects me a little, especially when the pay runs out and it take long to come. Mostly, I go over the road to do my grocery shopping and I go market at Port Mourant to buy greens but for the longest while, greens expensive so I didn’t go. I buy from people who walk and ride bicycle around the village and sell; they sell greens more reasonable. The only thing bothers me a lot is the seasoning. I had a kitchen garden but the rain come and flood out the yard and everything flood out so, I didn’t plant back. A couple months back, a pack of Pampers cost about $1,300/ $1,400; I paid almost $2,000 for the pack of Pampers. A couple months back, a small pack Natura milk cost $660/$680 at some places; the milk is $700 now depending on the place you buy it, I think the government should step in and help out poor people like myself and give them a hamper, so they can get certain amount of groceries every month. Groceries is one big thing on everybody’s head right now. I pay $8,500 a month to use E-Networks WiFi. Someday it works smooth and nice while someday the service is on and off, especially when the weather set up.”

David Allen, a 44-year-old cane harvester said: “The cost of living is totally high. The grocery alone is too expensive right now because I used to buy a big bag Sortext rice for $4,000/$5,000 before; now a bag rice cost about $9000. I used to buy a 90 lbs bag sugar for $7000; now it gone to $12,000 and change. Right now, gas and things drop but the cost for kerosene is a little expensive. The cost for groceries need to come down because you salary still deh one way. Six people live in my home; that is my wife, four children and I. The last child going to school, the rest of us work and join our salary to pay the bills. Water and electricity is expensive bad. I do harvest cane at the Albion Estate. According to how the work goes, that’s how I get my money per week. We are waiting for E-Networks to reconnect us back with internet service cause we moved from our previous location. On the side we mine fowl, duck and things to pay our bills.”

Parbatee Permaul said: “The cost of living is affecting me bad because the cost for greens very expensive. When you go to buy chicken, the cost for chicken gone up. I used to buy live weight chicken for $200 a pound; now a pound of live weigh chicken is $400. A couple months back, five/six boulanger cost $300; I bought two little boulanger for $500 now. The finances is not enough, what de man work for from the backdam is not enough.Three kids, my husband and I live together. My husband plant cane in the backdam at Albion estate for a living. We mine our little stock like pigs, fowl and so on in the backyard to make ends meet. He does another side work in the afternoon and sell chicken on Saturdays at the Port Mourant market. Government need to bring down these prices. I change E-Networks in June and put on GT&T Fiber internet. I’m getting a couple months free on the internet because it is now installed but I will soon be paying $9,000. Internet works good for me because me alone using it.”