Same wide net cast for Mohamed’s associates should cover sanctioned former PS Mae Thomas’ – Jonas

The government should explain how former OFAC-sanctioned permanent secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Mae Thomas Toussaint is paid and whether the same “wide net” standard used by local commercial banks to terminate accounts of those associated with Azruddin Mohamed is employed for Thomas and others sanctioned, Senior Counsel Timothy Jonas has said.

“We also don’t know if Mae Thomas continues to be on any list associated with the People’s Progressive Party (PPP/C). We know that she was a card carrying member. She continues to be supportive. At the last internal elections, she was in the elections. So, however wide the net was cast for the Mohameds and the WIN party, hopefully the same net is cast for Mae Thomas and whatever party she’s associated with, whatever list she is on,” Jonas said yesterday in a live broadcast on his Facebook page. He said he was making the eight-minute live broadcast to bring clarity to an article in the state-owned Guyana Chronicle, which “twisted” his words on the subject of bank actions and sanctions.