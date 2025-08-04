Teen car wash attendant granted bail on larceny charge

An 18-year-old car wash attendant of Lot J27, Tucville, Georgetown, appear-ed on Wednesday before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court charged with larceny.

Triston Chapman pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that on Sunday, July 27, at the Georgetown seawall, Chapman stole a silver handbag with a quantity of items worth $100,800 belonging to Abiola Sunderland.

The prosecutor objected to bail citing the fact that the accused currently has an ongoing matter and has been previously charged for a similar offence.

The magistrate granted bail in the sum of $75,000 and adjourned the matter to August 20.