Wife of man abducted on Main St makes emotional plea for justice

Lisa David, the wife of abducted Joshua David called “Bricks” has made an emotional plea for justice and closure, even as she complained of mounting frustration over systemic failures.

Ten months after David was abducted on September 26, 2024 on Main Street, Georgetown he is yet to be found. Cameras around the city were reviewed as part of the investigation, according to the police.

Lisa David revealed that although she initially hesitated to share the full details due to the sensitivity and emotional toll it takes on her, she feels compelled to speak now. “I said to myself that I was not going to do it because it is a sensitive topic and every time I do speak I break down and so at times I don’t know where to start from,” she said in a video.