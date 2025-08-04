Jamaica general election will be held no later than September, says JLP general secretary

(Jamaica Gleaner) General Secretary of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), Dr Horace Chang, says the general election will be held no later than September, urging party workers to mobilise early and decisively.

Speaking at an appreciation function for party workers in St. James Southern on Sunday, Chang declared that the Government will be responsible and operate within the laws of the country.

“We can’t go beyond September, so make sure between now and the middle of August… find your friends and line them up now,” Chang said.

Chang’s announcement has effectively set the countdown in motion, with both political camps now expected to accelerate their ground operations ahead of what may be a summer showdown at the polls.

The veteran politician, who also serves as Member of Parliament for St James North Western, emphasised the need for discipline and preparation.

“Make sure you line them up for election day morning.”

Sunday’s appreciation event was hosted by Homer Davis, the sitting Member of Parliament for St James Southern, in honour of grassroots party members.

Davis is expected to contest the seat again as the party ramps up preparations for the polls.

He will be challenged by Nekeisha Burchell of the People’s National Party.