Trinidad businessman found dead in car

(Trinidad Guardian) Police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old Marabella businessman who was found dead in his car early yesterday morning.

Around 1.30 am, officers responded to a report at Gandhi Village, where they discovered the body of Reneve Bhulai in the driver’s seat of a silver Subaru sedan. The vehicle had damage to the left front fender, headlamp, and bumper, but there were no visible marks of violence on Bhulai’s body. Investigators do not currently suspect foul play.

Speculation has arisen that Bhulai may have suffered a heart attack, but police say the cause of death will be determined by an autopsy later this week.

Bhulai, who operated an auto shop with his father in Marabella, was identified by his father, who lives near the scene.

Just days earlier, Bhulai had posted condolences on Facebook following the death of his friend Keron Applewhaite, who died in a July 30 vehicular accident.

In a Facebook tribute, ASJA Boys’ College described him as “a wonderful young man, very light-hearted and always easygoing,” adding, “He will be dearly missed.”

Resident Khadine Edmund also expressed her shock: “Such a humble, well-mannered, down-to-earth and respectable young man. Born and grew up right here in Marabella. He and his dad own and run their auto shop right there on the same street with Angela’s parlour.”

San Fernando police are continuing investigations.