Attack on Brazilian judiciary 

On July 30th, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced that it was sanctioning Brazilian Supreme Federal Court (STF) justice Alexandre de Moraes, who it alleged has used his position to authorize arbitrary pre-trial detentions and suppress freedom of expression.

“Alexandre de Moraes has taken it upon himself to be judge and jury in an unlawful witch hunt against U.S. and Brazilian citizens and companies,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.

“De Moraes is responsible for an oppressive campaign of censorship, arbitrary detentions that violate human rights, and politicized prosecutions—including against former President Jair Bolsonaro. Today’s action makes clear that Treasury will continue to hold accountable those who threaten U.S. interests and the freedoms of our citizens”, a release from OFAC said.

The release noted that the action was being taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse around the world.

There should be no misgivings about this development. It represents a gross attack by the Trump administration on Justice de Moraes and the entire Brazilian judiciary, all in aid of trying to undermine the case that former President Bolsonaro has to answer in relation to the alleged plotting of a coup to overturn Brazil’s 2022 presidential election which had seen his supporters violently storm government buildings following the election victory of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Mr Bolsonaro is an unabashed supporter of President Trump and his extreme policies and it will not be lost on observers that both men faced legal jeopardy – buttressed by strong evidence – of attempting to overturn the will of the people. President Trump has thus far managed to evade justice but Mr Bolsonaro faces his day of reckoning and he has clearly importuned assistance from the White House to target the Brazilian judiciary to the extent that dizzying tariffs have been levied by Washington against Brasilia.

The U.S. Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act sets out the circumstances under which extra-territorial sanctions could be applied.

These would be cases where the person:

(1) is responsible for extrajudicial killings, torture, or other gross violations of internationally recognized human rights committed against individuals in any foreign country who seek—

(A) to expose illegal activity carried out by government officials; or

(B) to obtain, exercise, defend, or promote internationally recognized human rights and freedoms, such as the freedoms of religion, expression, association, and assembly, and the rights to a fair trial and democratic elections;

(2) acted as an agent of or on behalf of a foreign person in a matter relating to an activity described in paragraph (1);

(3) is a government official, or a senior associate of such an official, that is responsible for, or complicit in, ordering, controlling, or otherwise directing, acts of significant corruption, including the expropriation of private or public assets for personal gain, corruption related to government contracts or the extraction of natural resources, bribery, or the facilitation or transfer of the proceeds of corruption to foreign jurisdictions; or

(4) has materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services in support of, an activity described in paragraph (3).

There is nothing in Justice de Moraes’ background that would make him a subject of Magnitsky sanctions. One would hope that the Foreign Affairs Committee of the U.S. House and the Foreign Relations Committee of the U.S. Senate would take up what is a grotesque abuse of a law that is intended to target gross human rights violations.

It should not go unremarked that the brutal killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018 by Saudi agents working at the behest of very high authorities in Riyadh remains a case ripe for U.S. sanctions. The ongoing slaughter of civilians in Gaza by the Israeli war machine should also be attracting Magnitsky sanctions. These abominations appear to have escaped the attention of Washington.

Guyana and the rest of the region should take careful note of this attack on the Brazilian judiciary. What is to stop the Trump administration from targeting a judge on the Caribbean Court of Justice or even the local judiciary?

In June this year, the U.S. sanctioned four judges of the International Criminal Court: justices Solomy Balungi Bossa of Uganda, Luz del Carmen Ibanez Carranza of Peru, Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini Gansou of Benin and Beti Hohler of Slovenia for their work on Palestinian and Afghan matters.

Of some interest here is the discussion in Brazilian banking circles about the impact of the Magnitsky sanctions on Justice de Moraes

While the judge holds no assets in the United States, according to Brazil’s Supreme Court, the sanctions could prevent him from using payment cards backed by U.S. financial companies such as Visa and Mastercard, Reuters reported.

Reuters said that the global reach of the U.S. financial system often leads foreign banks to restrict a wider range of transactions by sanctioned individuals to avoid secondary sanctions.

Bradesco CEO Marcelo Noronha told analysts on Thursday the bank was awaiting legal opinions from law firms it hired to assess the sanctions’ reach, Reuters said.

A source at another top-five bank in Brazil told Reuters its initial view is that domestic operations are unaffected, but international and foreign exchange transactions could breach U.S. rules.

“So far, the consensus is that the safest ground is limited to transactions in local currency,” the source said on condition of anonymity because the bank’s analysis is private.

The sanctions on Justice de Moraes are without foundation and intended to obstruct the prosecution of former President Bolsonaro, an egregious contorting of the intentions of the Global Magnitsky Act.