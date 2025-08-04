Dear Editor,

GHK Lall is at it again, this time suggesting that “democracy is being hanged” in this election cycle (Media 8/3/2025). The ridiculous claim is in service of Azruddin Mohamed. The idea that vigorously criticizing Azruddin is tantamount to election rigging is not only bizarre in and of itself, but indicative of what has happened to PPP haters who are now without a viable political party or presidential candidate.

Lall’s histrionics about “public lynching” must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. Why? Precisely because it is this type of abuse of press freedom that has kept Guyanese political discourse in a state of unremitting antagonism. With Lall’s hyperactive excesses, it is common sense, not democracy, that is being hanged.

Sincerely,

Dr Randy Persaud