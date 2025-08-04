Recent police promotion by President Ali appears to be another deviation from constitutional norms

Dear Editor,

The longer we reside in this beautiful country, the more we witness, especially under the dictatorship-like, autocratic PPP/C regime. If Guyana were to host a Grammy Awards ceremony, they might take home the top prize in the category of “Best in Misinformation, Propaganda, and Manipulation.”

This 2025 General and Regional Elections (GRE) cycle has revealed the disturbing lengths to which some politicians will go to cling to power at any cost. It raises a sobering question; do these leaders truly believe in servant leadership, or are they merely in it for personal gain?

Our nation is in crisis—an unraveling that becomes more apparent each day. We recently saw President Irfaan Ali convene a meeting with ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), reportedly to curry their favour in return for votes. If true, this represents a blatant attempt at manipulation, ignoring the lessons of history, which show that the Joint Services, guided by experience and principle, cannot be so easily swayed.

In a matter of days, Guyanese will again exercise their constitutional right to vote. I urge all citizens, especially members of the Joint Services, to vote for a better Guyana—a Guyana with improved living standards, free from political interference, and grounded in justice for the likes of Adriana Younge and others who have suffered under current conditions. A Guyana that safeguards our national resources, especially our oil wealth, from the hands of the PPP/C whose interests, it appears, remain centered on self-enrichment and the empowerment of their associates.

It was troubling to listen to recent video recordings featuring police officers publicly thanking President Ali for their promotions—footage that surfaced just 48 hours before August 1. The nature and timing of this move suggest it was politically motivated. More concerning is that some officers appeared unaware of constitutional guidelines and established procedures surrounding appointments in the GPF, exposing serious training deficiencies within the Force.

Further, the PPP/C administration seems increasingly desperate—grasping at any opportunity to maintain public favour. One need only look at the string of temporary promises, such as free tolls at major bridges, including the Berbice Bridge, the Demerara Harbour Bridge (which bears the heaviest traffic load), and the Wismar-McKenzie Bridge. These measures, absent any corresponding provision in Budget 2025, raise critical questions, How will operational and employment costs be covered? Why was the National Assembly not consulted?

Let us not be fooled. These relief measures, though welcomed by some, are politically timed and likely unsustainable. Mark my words—by the end of September 2025, we may witness a reversal of these very policies.

Editor, I must also highlight a significant grievance among police ranks promoted in January 2025. To date, nearly seven months later, many have not received formal letters or the salaries associated with their new positions. Yet, these same individuals are now being considered in the latest round of promotions. What direction are we truly heading in when the government flouts basic administrative procedures?

Since taking office in 2020, President Ali has repeatedly violated the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana—confirmed by multiple legal challenges in court, which have found his actions unconstitutional. This pattern points to a growing culture of impunity.

I commend former senior police officers, Mr. Paul Slowe and Mr. Clinton Conway, for their public education efforts through their weekly program, “Speaking Out and Exposing Corruption.” Their work in shedding light on irregularities within the GPF and broader governance issues is commendable. I consider myself a student of their insights, which have expanded my understanding of law enforcement and governance.

Since the recent announcements, the GPF’s leadership appears to be backtracking, now adding new conditions to the promotional process. If true, this means many of the same officers who lauded President Ali may now find themselves disillusioned and betrayed, not due to their own failings, but because of a leadership that thrives on manipulation and distrust.

To all members of the Joint Services, do not allow yourselves to be used as political pawns. This is an election year—commonly known as the “silly season” where grand promises are made, but rarely kept. Be wise. Be vigilant. Your vote is not for sale. Use it to make informed decisions, for yourself, your family, and the generations to come.

I therefore urge all right-thinking citizens to support the APNU—a party whose policies have historically prioritized people-centered governance.

Sincerely,

Annette Ferguson