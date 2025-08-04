We are incensed at non-consultation and composition of GMSA’s press release

Dear Editor,

The father of modern economics Adam Smith, or other renowned scholars in the field including Karl Marx, John Maynard Keynes and Milton Friedman would be challenged to produce a better opening paragraph than Kaieteur News’ 03rd August, 2025 ‘Peeping Tom’ assessment of this matter, mirroring our view, that:

“Guyana’s latest episode of diplomatic bungling marries farce with tragedy. The government of Guyana, having supposedly negotiated on behalf of its people with the economic leviathan of the Western Hemisphere, the powerful United States of America, has emerged from secretive talks not with the triumphant fanfare of reduced tariffs, but with the dull thud of a 15% tariff slapped on its exports to the United States. This, we are told, is cause for celebration.”

Let me immediately add that as the largest local exporter of value-added timber products and a longstanding member of the GMSA, we were not consulted in their press release on Saturday, 02nd August, 2025 congratulating President Trump for imposing a 15% tariff on all our Country’s exports to the USA, with the exception of oil and gold.

We are in fact outraged by this press release.

The USA is one of the most competitive global markets, and very few Guyanese timber manufacturers export a value-added timber product to the USA. And therefore, the tariff level, whether 15% or 50% is of no concern to most. But of dire consequence to us.

The private citizen, Accountant, Lawyer – Christopher Ram – who himself does not represent any commercial, manufacturing nor exporting entity i.e. without any real skin in the game, has personally and single-handedly prosecuted Guyana’s case better than the Guyana Manufacturing & Services Assn. and Private Sector Commission combined. With-out having to quote here every one of Mr. Ram’s masterly crafted, insightful and pertinent points, we would encourage our representative BSO, the GMSA, to read and digest his Stabroek News feature of 02nd August, 2025 for a blueprint on how business-support lobbying could and should effectively be developed and deployed (https://www.stabroeknews.com/2025/08/02/features/trumps-tariff-scorecard-15-on-guyana-trinidad-and-venezuela-10-on-other-caricom-countries-and-cuba/).

Penultimately we are again motivated to quote Peeping Tom, expressing:

Throughout the process, the Guyanese people were informed that negotiations were ongoing, that discussions were taking place “at various levels.” What levels? Between whom? Over what conditions?

The answers never came, and the silence was not accidental. It was a calculated strategy of obfuscation. To involve the public, to seek the expertise of seasoned negotiators—including those who once served in the Caribbean’s Regional Negotiating Machinery—might have risked competence, and competence is often a threat to power.

During the 90-days pause period of the USA ‘reciprocal tariffs’ we wish to remind the GMSA that our Companies reached out to you at multiple levels on multiple occasions seeking engagement on and answers to the following issues quoted verbatim:

My concern is to whom exactly from our side is leading our discussions with the trade and other officials of the US Govt. My understanding is that our Trade team went to Washington to present our case. Well I hope that the urgency of the matter compelled us to do this. Can we get an update on the discussions between our Govt. and the US authorities? We can talk all night, we simply want an update from our Govt. This is serious business for non-oil exporters.

Regrettably, our Company’s interests which remain at diametric odds with the final result, have now been hijacked and consumed by the GMSA’s chorus of cheerleaders singing that all is rosy and righteous in the Administration’s echo chamber.

Please feel free to comment if you care to on Peeping Tom’s damning public accusations:

One begins to suspect that the GMSA and PSC were not only not consulted but are desperate to pretend they were. Their statements read less like endorsements than rehearsed lines. In truth, their role is not to challenge but to echo, not to agitate for better outcomes but to shield from criticism by pretending that all is well in the house of commerce.

That our business associations do not rage against this outcome, but instead applaud it, is perhaps the saddest epilogue of all. Rather than demand to know who led the negotiations, rather than call for transparency and independent review, they have chosen to play the part of chorus. They sing praises while the trade gates close.

Sincerely,

Howard Bulkan