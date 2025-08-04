Bagot dethrones Hooper to win Big Star Emancipation Road Race

Jordon Bagot delivered a commanding performance on Emancipation Day to dethrone defending champion Esan Hooper at the second annual Big Star Sports Club 10K Emancipation Road Race, held along the scenic Corentyne Coast. Bagot, running with intent and purpose, surged past Hooper at Wellington Park and never looked back, stopping the clock at an impressive 31 minutes and 12 seconds.

The race began at Number 35 Village under cool and favourable conditions, with athletes navigating the 10-kilometre stretch that ended in front of a large and vocal crowd at Sparkle Supermarket, Ulverston Village. The atmosphere was electric as spectators lined the streets, anticipating a repeat win for the popular Hooper. How-ever, it was Bagot who stole the show, leaving only dust behind as he comfortably crossed the finish line to seal his victory.