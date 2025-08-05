Ali promises complete community overhaul at Enterprise meeting

President Irfaan Ali on Monday evening boasted of a comprehensive development plan for Enterprise on the East Coast of Demerara, promising residents a full-scale infrastructure overhaul, improved public safety, and increased economic opportunity.

Addressing a packed crowd at Khaleel’s Square, Enterprise, the President announced that every road in the community will be rebuilt, all internal drains will be concreted, and every utility pole will be outfitted with functioning streetlights. These, he said, are not distant plans but part of the government’s continued push to uplift living standards in every neighbourhood.

“We have listened to your priorities,” Ali told residents. “And we are responding to them.”