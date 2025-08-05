Headmaster dies after collapsing at PPP/C Agatash meeting

A Bartica headmaster died yesterday after collapsing while addressing a PPP/C Rally at Agatash, Region 7.

The deceased, Daniel Williams, headmaster of The Three Miles Secondary School at Bartica, suddenly collapsed at the rally and was later pronounced dead. A video circulated online showed the moment that he collapsed.

In a Facebook post, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) described its shock at Williams’ passing. “It is with deep sadness and profound shock that the People’s Progressive Party Civic mourns the sudden passing of Daniel Williams, head teacher of Three Mile Secondary School in Bartica and a candidate of the PPP/C for the upcoming elections. Daniel collapsed while addressing a public meeting this evening in Agatash, Region 7, and was later pronounced dead by medical authorities. Daniel was an educator and community leader whose unwavering dedication to improving the lives of those around him will be remembered by all who had the honour of knowing him. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, students, colleagues, and the residents of Region 7. Our Party has lost a valuable comrade, and our nation has lost a true servant. May his soul rest in eternal peace”, the party said.