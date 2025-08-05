It will soon be goodbye to the old Demerara Harbour Bridge

The old Demerara Harbour Bridge has served us for 47 years and soon we will say goodbye to this iconic floating landmark.

The bridge was said to be completed one week before its ceremonial opening and commissioned on July 2, 1978, by then Prime Minister Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham.

This was much to the relief of commuters, as was an easier option for them to get across to conduct their daily activities.

The estimated cost of the bridge ranged between $4M to $10M, but once completed the structure cost the government approximately $40M.

Apart from connecting Regions 3 and 4, the bridge has also served as a major transportation link for other outlying regions.

Over 14,000 vehicles traverse the bridge daily and revenue of about $100M was earned over the past year. This is compared to 9000 vehicles crossing in 2015 with revenue of around $519M.

Commuters paid tolls on the eastern side of the bridge, including $40 for motorcycles, $200 for cars and minibuses and $700 for motor lorries.

From August 1, though, this bridge, along with the Wismar and Berbice bridges, have started to operate toll free.

This was based on a promise that President Irfaan Ali had made in March this year during an event in Berbice. The toll for crossing a car on the Berbice bridge was $1900, a reduction of $300 from the initial toll of $2200.

With the growing number of vehicles, which resulted in increased traffic and constant delays, especially during rush hours, commuters are eagerly awaiting the opening of the new river bridge.

Delays, due to other factors such as limited capacity on the approach roads, can sometimes last for over three hours.

There are also scheduled closings of traffic on the western side from 7:35 am to 8:00 am and from 3:45 pm to 5:15 pm. This is to ease the traffic congestion and facilitate double lane traffic from the eastern end.

Commuters are relieved that retractions to accommodate vessels have since been changed from daytime to nighttime hours.

The bridge is made up of 61 spans, including a high section that provides a horizontal clearance of 32.0 metres and a vertical clearance of 7.9 metres to allow small vessels to pass at all times.

There are also two retractor spans that retract fully to leave a horizontal clearance of 77.4 metres to allow large vessels to pass.

It also boasted a pedestrian foot walk that had been closed due to deteriorating conditions of the decking.

Construction of the old bridge began on May 29, 1976. The basic design was by Captain John Patrick Coghlan, with construction assistance provided by the British Government.

The floating bridge was designed by TSE company, while the abutments, toll stations and western approach road were designed by Structures Section, Roads Division, MWT.

Fabrication of components started in England immediately after the signing of the contract. The retractor spans were assembled at a dock in London and tested before being transported to Guyana. The bridge is being kept afloat by 114 pontoons.

Massive structure

The existing bridge will soon be replaced by a massive structure; the new four-lane cable stay bridge that is set for completion on August 31.

The new river bridge, which also features bicycle lanes on both ends, is said to be about 95 percent completed, but it seems unlikely that the deadline would be met.

The 2.8 kilometers long bridge is designed to accommodate heavy-duty vehicles with a speed limit of 80 km/h. It will also have a 50-meter elevation to allow vessels to pass underneath, unlike the current bridge which requires opening schedules.

A commuter told Stabroek News that the new bridge is a remarkable achievement for Guyana.

He asserted that, “Infrastructure is the key to progress of a country, as it increases the socio-economic status of the people, hence increasing financial opportunities to develop small businesses and industries.”

The commuter added that he has had his fair share of frustrations, stemming from delays to cross the bridge and he welcomes the new one.

The 100 ft wide approach road at La Grange on the western end will connect to the existing road at Schoonord and extend eastward on a 50 ft road, towards Windsor Estate and northward to Mandela Avenue in Georgetown.

The current approach road on the East Bank is at Peters Hall, while the new road would pass through Providence.

Works on both ends of the approach roads, which will also include slip lanes and roundabouts to manage traffic flow, are still currently underway.

The two bridges stand side by side at just about 400 meters apart, with the new one towering over the old.

Upon completion of the new bridge, the old one would be demolished and relocated possibly up the Demerara River to connect Timehri to Sandhills and ultimately, other interior locations.

For many Guyanese, the old bridge had become part of their lives, their culture and their memories and holds historic and sentimental values.

While many commuters experience good memories of the bridge, the delays of having to wait in the long lines during the openings, is definitely not one of them.

Some would openly express their frustrations for being stuck in traffic, sometimes in the blistering heat, while at other times, they would just wait patiently to cross.

Now, thanks to Pixel Guyana Inc., a multimedia marketing company that provides live feed of traffic at the harbour bridge and other areas, commuters can plan when to leave home to avoid the congestion.

Ferry

Before the old Demerara Harbour Bridge was built, commuters depended fully on the Transport & Harbors Department’s ferry service at the Vreed-en-Hoop and Georgetown stellings.

That was the only means of getting across the river, using mainly the MV Makouria and the Lady Northcote.

A few passengers who used the ferry service, told this newspaper that even though it was slow, they have good memories of using it.

They recalled the lining up to purchase tickets, the time spent in the waiting areas and the travelling itself, provided opportunities for them to make new friends and share interesting stories.

After the bridge was opened, the ferries continued working for a while as a backup. However, vehicle owners and foot passengers opted to use the bridge to cross the river.

The ferry service was eventually discontinued due to the high cost of operations and maintenance, according to reports.

Some time later, a few speedboats started operating from Vreed-en-Hoop to Georgetown and many commuters chose this method of travelling. Not only has it been faster, but a lot more convenient to get to their destinations, including school and work.

It turned out that more speedboats operators had started to capitalize on this venture, prompting the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) to make it mandatory for them to comply with regulations.

These included building sheds for the boats and ensuring that passengers wear life jackets.

The fare for crossing with the speedboats remains $100, even though about a year ago, the operators had attempted to increase it to $120.

The increase was not approved by MARAD and this led to a strike, which was resolved following interventions by President Irfaan Ali to improve the service.

Currently, the stellings are being used for parking vehicles at a fee and for vendors to ply their trade. Both stellings are in deplorable conditions, though and badly need renovating.

Some commuters are of the view that if the stellings are replaced with state-of-art facilities, overlooking the Demerara River and the new bridge, they would attract a lot of tourists and other visitors.