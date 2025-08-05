Mohamed tells Sophia residents he is confident of winning elections

Presidential candidate of WIN, Azruddin Mohamed yesterday expressed confidence in winning the September 1st general election and vowed to fire any minister in his administration who is found to be corrupt.

He was speaking to a cacophony of cheers and the revving of motorbikes which filled the air in `C’ Field, Sophia, where hundreds gathered in front of the nursery school. The event, which ran from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., featured a 45-minute address from Mohamed.

Mohamed confidently predicted a victory for We Invest in Nationhood at the elections, drawing a loud cheer from the crowd, which filled four streets leading to the school. “We will win the elections come September 1st,” he stated, and the audience roared its approval. He attributed this anticipated win to a public desire for change and positioned WIN as the only truly multi-ethnic party in Guyana. “Look at this crowd. You can see all races,” he said, prompting another wave of cheers. “And that is why we will win this election with a majority!” He also claimed that both his and the PPP’s internal polls showed WIN in a significant lead, which he believes is making his opponents “run scared.”

Mohamed’s speech touched on several areas addressed at previous community meetings, including public safety, social issues, and economic policy. He further urged the crowd to “vote the PPP out” on September 1st, framing the election as a “revolution” and a move to end what he called a “full-blown dictatorship regime.”

Mohamed presented himself as a leader with “empathy” and a personal history of helping citizens. He asserted that it is “in his DNA to care for the people” and that he has built more houses for fire victims than the government. He pledged to address the country’s housing crisis by building “free houses for the vulnerable people” and condemned the current state of housing, stating that 48% of the small Guyanese population, not even a million people, lives in “inhumane conditions.”

Mohamed outlined his plans for improving the lives of citizens. He pledged to increase the old-age pension, raising it from $44,000 to $100,000. Similarly, he promised to increase public assistance and disability grants from $22,000 to $50,000. These financial commitments were a central part of his address.

His speech also focused on salary increases and worker welfare. Public servants were promised a 50% salary increase, a pledge that was met with enthusiastic applause. He extended this promise to Community Support Officers, guaranteeing a 50% raise and vowing to ensure they are paid on time, addressing what he claimed was a current delay of two to three months. In addition to these promises, Mohamed committed to working with the private sector to secure a higher minimum wage, calling the current wage of “sixty or something thousand dollars” unacceptable.

Mohamed also addressed other areas of concern. He promised to increase the cash grant from $55,000 to $100,000. To tackle the country’s frequent power outages, which he claimed numbered over 123 last year, he pledged to invest in solar and wind energy. Finally, he promised to reduce taxes to provide citizens with more disposable income, specifically by lowering the Value-Added Tax (VAT) from 14% to 10% and the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax from 25% to 20%.

Mohamed also commented on the recent sanctions against him, linking them to his political aspirations and asserting that his opponents are trying to hinder his success.

Towards the end of his speech, Mohamed encouraged voters to go to the polls early on September 1st and to help their neighbours and friends get to their polling stations. He ended by thanking the Sophia community for their support and reiterated his party’s commitment to creating a “one Guyana” where all citizens can prosper, all while the crowd cheered loudly and vehicles revved their engines in agreement.

Local resident Shanelle Leitch also addressed the crowd, urging them to demand more from their leaders and to embrace a new political movement. Leitch’s speech focused on a central theme, the need for tangible change over empty promises. She opened by acknowledging her small stature but insisted it wouldn’t stop her from delivering a powerful message.

“You are here tonight because you want change,” she told the assembled crowd, her voice growing stronger. “Under the WIN movement, we are going to show that change is happening!”

Leitch criticized the current administration, citing a recent observation that she felt was a glaring example of misplaced priorities. She recounted seeing contractors used to hang flags for the PPP party on buses, expressing her frustration that the same people with their equipment aren’t used for community-focused projects.

“Can you imagine? They are using a contractor… to put up flags,” she said incredulously. “And there are people everywhere in the area without lights. Why can’t they do the same for you?”

Leitch continued to challenge the audience, drawing a parallel between the political stagnation she perceived and the “struggling” people in the community. She repeated the phrase “You’ve got to wake up” multiple times.

Leitch portrayed the WIN party as an alternative to the cycles of broken promises she argued were common in politics. She said the new party would be led by a “new president, who has a heart of people” and would not forget the residents once in power. She pointed to a commitment for free transportation for children as a specific example of the party’s focus on community well-being.

The climax of her speech centred on the Sophia community itself. She declared that a “revolution, a change is coming” to the area, which she described as often being “pushed aside” by politicians. She said that children and women would soon be able to “safely walk the streets.” She urged the women of Sophia to “lift your head high” and represent themselves with pride.