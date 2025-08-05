National Cadet Corps took part in Caribbean Cadet Camp

The Guyana National Cadet Corps (GNCC) comprising 11 cadets and two instructors successfully completed its historic participation in the 2025 Caribbean Cadet Camp, held in Grand Bay, Dominica from July 19 to August 2. The Guyanese delegation joined over 300 cadets and Officers from 12 Caribbean nations for two weeks of training, cultural exchange, and collaboration under the theme “Empowering Our Youths.”
A press release from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) said the cadets engaged in a range of structured activities including armed and unarmed drill competitions, map reading and orienteering, self-defence training, public speaking, and disaster preparedness. To provide a holistic environment for learning, discipline, and camaraderie, the release said evenings were filled with cultural nights, water sports, church parades, and team-building activities,.