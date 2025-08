Farmers and residents will soon benefit from a brand new concrete road, as the Government through the Ministry of Public Works has begun extension works on the Number 63-64 Sideline Dam.

A release from the Region Six council yesterday said that the dam will be transformed into a concrete farm-to-market road.

The project will be executed in phases, with the first focusing on the residential area, followed by an extension to the backlands to improve access for farmers to their farmlands.