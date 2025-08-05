Policy Forum applauds biodiversity initiative, cites threat from gold mining

Guyana’s Global Biodiversity Alliance (GBA) initiative is a step in the right direction but the fight for biodiversity cannot succeed without structural change, institutional accountability, and widespread public buy-in.

This is the overall view of Policy Forum Guyana (PFG), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) established in April 2015 with the mandate to focus primarily on accountability and transparency issues related to natural resources, climate change, and extractive industries whilst promoting environmental education through the 1.5° lifestyle.

In a press release, PFG commended the Government of Guyana for initiating the GBA, hosting a successful launch event, and attracting prominent political and scientific figures to support the initiative.