Scorched breaker panel leads to prolonged blackout on East Coast

A scorched breaker panel at Guyana Power and Light’s (GPL) Sophia substation led to a blackout last night that was still continuing on some parts of the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) this morning.

GPL said that a fault was discovered resulting in the delay in restoration of service to customers from Liliendaal to Success, ECD

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience as our teams work to resolve the issue in the shortest time possible”.

The blackout which began at around 9 pm yesterday affected large parts of Georgetown.

GPL has been under intense pressure over the continuing blackouts despite expensive upgrades.