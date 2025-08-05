US, Guyanese, Surinamese military leaders meet

From July 20–25, 2025, senior US, Guyanese and Surinamese military leaders met to improve their regional cooperation and share best practices for countering maritime threats, according to a statement yesterday by the US Embassy. This exchange highlighted the vital role of united action in combating transnational criminal networks and safeguarding Guyana’s waters, it said.
The release added that participants included U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command & U.S. 4th Fleet, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, Joint Interagency Task Force South, the Guyana Coast Guard, Guyana Defence Force and a delegation from Suriname.