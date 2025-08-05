Azruddin Mohamed’s candidacy

With less than a month to go before polling day, questions continue to swirl around the candidacy of Azruddin Mohamed of We Invest in Nationhood (WIN). By contrast quite a lot is known of the other presidential contenders and they are usually quite willing to speak when approached by the media. This has not been the case with the WIN leader.

What should be of concern to all voters on September 1st is whether Mr Mohamed is running for the presidency of the country in a bid to protect himself from the swingeing sanctions that have been slapped on him and what may lie ahead and whether he would be up to the task. He would not be the first person here to seek refuge under presidential immunity and that is all the more reason why constitutional reform must curtail these. When did he become interested in running for the presidency? Did that inclination coincide with the beginning of his legal worries, the US sanctions or the threat of sanctions? It is important that this question be answered as Mr Mohamed’s lavish, publicly known lifestyle did not naturally recommend him as someone interested in public service and improving the lot of the poor.

Not much is known about Mr Mohamed’s educational background but the pivotal question would be what work experience has Mr Mohamed had thus far? What in that work experience would recommend him for the occupation of public office? Would he be able to engage as a parliamentarian or in an even higher position? What is the source of his income? Or is he living on the wealth generated by his father and distributing some of that in philanthropic visits to various parts of the country?

On June 11, 2024, the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Financial Assets Control (OFAC) issued a damning statement about Mr Mohamed, his father, Nazar Mohamed and the then Permanent Secretary Mae Toussaint Jr Thomas.

It said in part: “Azruddin and Mohamed’s Enterprise evaded Guyana’s tax on gold exports and defrauded the Guyanese government of tax revenues by under ­declaring their gold exports to Guyanese authorities. Between 2019 and 2023, Mohamed’s Enterprise omitted more than 10 thousand kilograms of gold from import and export declarations and avoided paying more than (US)$50 million in duty taxes to the Government of Guyana.

“Mohamed’s Enterprise has bribed customs officials to falsify import and export documents, as well as to facilitate illicit gold shipments. Mohamed’s Enterprise had paid bribes to Guyanese government officials to ensure the undisrupted flow of inbound and outbound personnel that move currency and other items on behalf of Azruddin and Mohamed’s Enterprise.

“In addition, Azruddin is the principal and owner of Team Mohamed’s Racing Team, a drag racing organization in Guyana. Hadi’s World is a Guyana-based subsidiary of Mohamed’s Enterprise.

“To conceal their illegal activity and operate with impunity, Azruddin and Mohamed’s Enterprise have engaged in extensive bribery schemes involving government officials in Guyana. This includes providing direct and recurring bribery payments to Guyanese government officials to ensure favorable treatment in criminal or civil matters that would otherwise suggest their involvement in illegal criminal activity. In return, corrupt officials receive cash and gifts for incidents that are overlooked. Additionally, Mohamed’s Enterprise has paid bribes to corrupt Guyanese government officials to facilitate the award of government contracts”.

Mind you, that statement was as much an indictment of the PPP/C administration as it was of the Mohameds.

Mr Mohamed has provided no substantial rebuttal to these allegations from OFAC. To help clear his name he could have made available his gold export records over the period to show volumes exported and at what price and whether those were the exact records of the authorities here. Prior to his decision to run for public office, Mr Mohamed had cultivated strong ties with the current administration and it is not beyond reason to believe that that special relationship enabled his business beyond what was legal. The affair of the valuation of the Lamborghini is a case in point. Mr Mohamed of his own accord said that he approached the President over problems he experienced at the Guyana Revenue Authority clearing the Lamborghini. Such an approach goes against the grain of lawful conduct. Does Mr Mohamed recognise this and what example would that set for the public?

For a number of years now, Mr Mohamed’s name has been linked to the murder of Ricardo Fagundes in 2021. This matter was the subject of an investigation following allegations by a member of the police force of a coverup. The allegations have not died down and it behoves Mr Mohamed to address them in as comprehensive a manner as possible.

Mr Mohamed’s answers on important questions have been scanty and unfocused. Mr Mohamed was asked on July 24 by Stabroek News about accusations of evading taxes on gold exports and how he could administer the gold industry here under such a cloud. He responded, “Presently, there is a heavy shortage of foreign currency in the banking system. Since I was sanctioned, the rate for U.S. went up from 215 to 230 in notes, cash, U.S. dollar notes… You can’t even get $10,000 notes if you go to the cambios or even if you go on America Street. You can’t even buy 500 U.S. dollars. Since I was sanctioned, the financial system within the banks, heavy shortage of foreign currency. But they won’t say this… But right now, we have a gold dealer that is very close with the PPP. He is smuggling hundreds of thousands of ounces of gold to Brazil and Venezuela. So when I take office come the 2nd of September, I will ensure that all this gold taxes must be paid on it and it will be exported to the United States of America or Dubai.” The answer was not satisfactory and veered into a different direction.

On Nomination Day, when asked directly about his policy plans, Mr Mohamed responded “We will put the policies out there very shortly, in a timely manner. Just be patient. We want to get over with this first.” This was not the answer typical of a politician who is eager to speak and makes the most of every sound bite available on the election trail.

As questions continued about whether the US sanctions compromised his ability to govern or maintain Guyana’s international relationships, Mr Mohamed responded, “No…that cannot affect me. Guyana is a sovereign state.”

When pressed further on whether he is running to shield himself from prosecution, Mr Mohamed said, “I’m the only one looking out for the Guyanese. That is why they believe in me and trust me to be the leader.” His answers were evasive and not convincing.

Over the coming term, 2025 to 2030, Guyana is projected to be an economy producing upwards of one million barrels of oil a day. Serious money will be flowing into the economy and at the same time serious planning is required on how to use that money to transform the economy away from oil and gas and towards high paying manufacturing and services jobs. Just in passing, that transformative planning has not been in evidence from the PPP/C government over the last five years and to the contrary there has been a concentration of resources in oil and gas and infrastructure with little manifestation of the 50,000 jobs that had been promised. The level of savings from oil revenues will be crucial as will be the allocation to intergenerational equity. Guyana will also have to navigate the clearly delineated divide between enriching itself and becoming a major contributor to climate warming through Scope Three emissions. How much of the oil resources should be extracted and over what period? Where does Mr Mohamed and his party stand? Do they have the required expertise at their disposal?

In the estimation of this newspaper, the country faces two serious challenges against which all else pales or should pale. The first is the existential threat posed to Guyana’s territorial integrity by the Maduro regime in Caracas. One needs to see from WIN and Mr Mohamed if they understand the gravity of the problem and have among them persons capable of orchestrating a coherent policy with the case before the International Court of Justice being the lynchpin. One must be convinced that a coalition of countries can be mobilized to always be on Guyana’s side in this matter. The second challenge is to ensure that ExxonMobil does not get away with the rapacious deal that it is currently milking and that it does not dictate policy that is detrimental to this country, the environment and earnings. These among myriad other questions have to be answered by Mr Mohamed. The electorate awaits the opportunity and the answers.