Compared to the Chaguanas Chamber’s President, the GMSA’s response to Trump’s tariff imposition defies logic

Dear Editor,

I felt ashamed at the absence of independent thought of Guyana’s GMSA when I compared their Press Release (https://demerarawaves. com/2025/08/01/gmsa-welcomes-us-tariff-reduction-on-guyanas-exports-had-hoped-for-10-percent/) to the reaction of the president of Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce of Trinidad & Tobago to President Trump’s capricious and unilateral imposition of 15% tariff on non-oil and gold exports from Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago. In May 2025, the USA imported just USD 8 million of non-oil products from Guyana but exported USD 131 million in products, including refined petroleum products; https://oec. world/en/profile/bilateral-country/ usa/partner/guy. That is, the USA exports to Guyana 16 times the value of non-oil imports from Guyana. Remember, Trump excludes US imports of petroleum, from his tariff schemes.

Baldath Maharaj of Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce of Trinidad & Tobago represented his members. He spelled out the consequences of the 15% tariff on manufacturers and exporters. He said that ‘the US is the nation’s largest trading partner, particularly within non-energy exports, including the manufacturing, agro-processing, and food and beverage sectors’ (https://www. stabroeknews.com/2025/08/03/news/regional/trinidad-business-chambers-raise-alarm-over-15-tariff/ ). Mr. Maharaj alluded to the negative impacts for ‘our manufacturers, many of whom have spent years cultivating trade partnerships, building export capabilities, and adhering to stringent quality standards, now face the prospect of losing market share to competitors from countries unaffected by similar duties’. Mr. Maharaj pointed out, ‘For [small and medium enterprises] SMEs in particular, which form the backbone of our industrial base, this policy shift could result in slowed growth, reduced foreign exchange earnings, and job losses if urgent remedial action is not taken’.

What about the GMSA and PSC? Peeping Tom in Kaieteur News (03 August 2025, https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2025/08/03/guyana-hit-by-a-15-tariff/) summarized their craven obsequiousness: ‘we are offered press releases dripping in platitudes from the GMSA and the PSC. These representative organizations that should be watchdogs have become, instead, cheerleaders. One begins to suspect that the GMSA and PSC were not only not consulted but are desperate to pretend they were. Their statements read less like endorsements than rehearsed lines. In truth, their role is not to challenge but to echo, not to agitate for better outcomes but to shield the government from criticism by pretending that all is well in the house of commerce. But all is not well. A 15% tariff on Guyana’s exports makes our goods less competitive. It limits access. It undercuts manufacturing and weakens one of the few sectors in the economy that is not wholly dependent on extractive foreign investment. And all of this comes at a time when Guyana should be leveraging its newfound oil wealth to build economic sovereignty instead of begging for breathing space while Exxon ships out barrels and ships in tax holidays. That our business associations do not rage against this outcome, but instead applaud it, is perhaps the saddest epilogue of all. Rather than demand to know who led the negotiations (and whether the “Balded Wonder” of local legend was involved), rather than call for transparency and independent review, they have chosen to play the part of chorus. They sing praises while the trade gates close. In the end, what we are witnessing is not just the failure of a negotiation but the ritual of acquiescence—the performance of gratitude in the face of loss, the veneration of secrecy as statecraft, and the chronic naivety of Guyana’s private sector institutions’.

Have the executive committees of the GMSA and/or PSC looked at the huge difference in the balance of trade in favour of the USA, more than 16 to 1? Have these executives explained to their members why they are applauding this logically absurd tariff measure when the balance is so beneficial to the USA? Have the executives asked which US-made products or industries are threatened by the industrial power houses which the GMSA and PSC represent? And finally, did the GMSA consulted with their members who export to the US market before issuing their statement? If not, can the GMSA explain why?

Sincerely,

(Name and Address Provided)