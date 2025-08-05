‘Free electricity’ sounds good on the campaign trail but could be a major headache to our economic planners

Dear Editor,

As the political season intensifies in Guyana, the phrase “Free Electricity, Baby!” has emerged as a popular campaign slogan, promising instant relief from high utility bills and suggesting a path to national progress. While the sentiment may appeal to households burdened by the rising cost of living, this proposal, if implemented broadly, could come at a serious cost to our country’s economic, environmental, and energy future.

First, there is the issue of sustainability. The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) already faces operational and financial challenges, including line losses, outdated infrastructure, and under-recovery of costs. Offering free or heavily subsidized electricity on a wide scale would only deepen GPL’s financial woes and increase its dependence on government bailouts. These subsidies would ultimately be funded by taxpayers and would likely divert resources from vital sectors such as healthcare, education, and public infrastructure.

Yes, Guyana is moving forward with the Gas-to-Energy project, and there is widespread expectation that the cost of electricity will decline as a result of access to cheap natural gas. However, cheaper energy does not mean energy should be free. Even with reduced generation costs, maintaining, upgrading, and expanding the grid—especially to hinterland regions—requires steady investment. Free electricity, if not carefully managed, could strain state resources just when the country should be focused on building a reliable and modern energy system.

Furthermore, offering electricity at no cost removes the incentive for consumers to conserve. In a country already grappling with high energy losses and frequent power outages, encouraging greater consumption without instilling responsibility will only worsen the problem. Overuse leads to grid strain, inefficiencies, and ultimately, blackouts. If the increased demand is not matched with adequate infrastructure and proper planning, even cheap gas cannot prevent supply disruptions.

Broad subsidies also distort market signals and deter private investment, especially in renewable energy. Guyana has made notable progress under the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) and with projects like Amaila Falls, but these initiatives depend on clear, stable policies. Free electricity sends mixed signals to investors who expect cost transparency and a level playing field.

Certainly, those most in need should receive targeted support. No one should have to choose between keeping the lights on and putting food on the table. But blanket subsidies benefit the wasteful alongside the vulnerable, and are both economically and environmentally unsound. So while “Free Electricity, Baby!” might make for an electrifying soundbite on the campaign trail, Guyana’s energy future must be guided by pragmatism, not populism. Let us prioritize equity, reliability, and long-term sustainability over short-term applause.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard