The actions by the commercial banks suggest that they may have taken sides

Dear Editor,

The ongoing and blatant political intimidation of the political party, We Invest In Nationhood WIN is counter to all norms of a free and fair democratic society. The latest bout of intimidation is the withdrawal of bank accounts by two commercial banks from members on the electoral list of WIN. This is a clear violation of Guyanese right to political association guaranteed under the Guyana constitution.

The commercial Banks excuse for violating Guyanese rights does not pass the smell test. Guyanese have a fundamental right to support any political party of their choice without fair of intimidation or reprisal. The fact that the leader of WIN political party, Mr. Azzurdin Mohamed is the subject of sanctions under US laws should have no bearing on working and non-working Guyanese right to political association. Political association in Guyana is not a business activity and thus poses no risk to financial institutions under any international financial laws or US sanction program.

OFAC sanction regulations bar US citizens, green card holders, entities and businesses under US jurisdiction from doing business with sanctioned individuals. There is nothing in the regulations which bar ordinary people in third countries from associating in non-business activities with sanctioned individuals. The US OFAC sanction programmes “prohibit non-US persons from causing or conspiring to cause persons to wittingly or unwittingly violate U.S. sanctions, as well as engaging in conduct that evades U.S. sanctions”. There is no such conduct in ordinary Guyanese supporting a political party headed by a sanctioned individual. Notwithstanding, the WIN party is allowed to participate in the elections under the electoral laws of Guyana.

Furthermore, commercial banks are organized and licensed under the laws of Guyan and have an obligation to conduct good business practice in Guyana. The glaring political bias in the actions of the commercial banks is that there are other sanctioned individuals in the society whose associates have not been subject to the same treatment as WIN party members. It is therefore clear that the commercial banks headed by the consiglieres of the ruling party, PPC/C, have taken sides, and have decided to intimidate the supporters of WIN. These actions are wrong; they are arbitrary, undemocratic and must be challenged legally. The constitution of Guyana must stand for something. Today is WIN, tomorrow in an encroaching authoritarian environment, who’s next.

Sincerely,

Dennis Wiggins