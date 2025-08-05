Where are the major parties’ manifestos?

Dear Editor,

It is less than a month to GRE 2025 and the major parties are still to release its respective manifesto, which outlines plans, policies and programmes for the next five years. Citizens are treated to snippets/teasers at press conference, political meetings and rallies but the entire blueprint to examine, ponder in order to make informed decisions is missing. Manifestos need to be made public now.

Each election season, since the return of democracy, the rallying call is made that the incumbent must go… not good for the country (KN August 4). Each time the incumbent rises, except for one season. Those making the call must be truthful to themselves: do they really want the incumbent to go? Would they have the vision, passion and commitment to humongously transform the country community by community, village by village, region by region? Just look at the sheer magnitude of the transformation and you must know to yourselves you couldn’t visualize much less accomplish this. The incumbent came. Saw. Conquered.

Some rants on the hustings sound more like desperation and rattle rather than an objective outlay to entice ‘first time and the undecided voters. The union president was mournful about the blitz of built or rebuilt and schools opened and commissioned for the new school year, (GT Aug 4); while the leader was in pot calling the kettle black mode with regards to the inclusion of an individual on a party’s list (KN August 4). Unlike the leader, the individual is not vying for the highest office of the land.

So the call and mantra for the incumbent to go and not good for Guyana is misguided and misplaced. The incumbent is here to stay. Formulate a different mantra. Something like: we can’t beat them night as well join them!

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed