GFF names final squad for Concacaf Boys’ U15 Championship in Aruba

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has officially unveiled its final 18-man squad for the 2025 Concacaf Boys’ Under-15 Championship, which kicks off today in Aruba. The announcement was made yesterday via the GFF’s social media platforms, generating excitement ahead of the team’s group stage clashes against Puerto Rico, the Cayman Islands, and Cuba.

The young Golden Jaguars will be aiming to make a strong impression on the regional stage, with the tournament offering a critical opportunity for emerging talent to showcase their skills against some of the best in the Caribbean and Central America.

Guyana’s technical staff has selected a well-balanced squad that includes a mix of promising midfielders, solid defenders, clinical forwards, and reliable goalkeepers.