Guyana grabs five Gold Medals at OECS Boxing Championship

– Vancooten and Wintz named Best Boxers as national team finishes third overall in St. Lucia

Guyana’s national boxing team returned home with five gold medals and two top individual honours following a strong showing at the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Boxing Championship, which concluded Sunday evening in St. Lucia.

Despite finishing third overall at the prestigious regional tournament, the Guyanese squad displayed grit and promise across all levels of competition, led by standout performances from Akeelah Vancooten and Terron Wintz, who were named Best Female Boxer and Best Youth Boxer, respectively.

The three-day championship saw Guyana assert its presence early through Ken Harvey in the Youth 60–63kg Final. Harvey set the tone for the team’s campaign with a dominant unanimous decision victory over St. Lucia’s Kirt Kirton.