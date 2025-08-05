Guyana Police Falcons soar to Caribcation Carnival 7s glory in St. Lucia

The Guyana Police Falcons Rugby Club delivered a statement performance on Sunday, storming to the Caribcation Carnival 7s title with a hard-fought 24-17 victory over Trinidad-based Poui Rugby in a thrilling final held in St. Lucia.

After finishing second in last year’s edition, the Falcons returned determined to go one step further, and they did so with commanding authority, capping an unbeaten campaign in the two-day tournament with grit, power, and flair.

The final saw the Falcons explode from the opening whistle, surging to a two-try lead early in the first half. Though Poui Rugby clawed one back before the break, the Falcons quickly reasserted their dominance in the second half through the electric Lionel Holder, who darted through the Trinidadian defence to restore the two-score cushion with his second try of the game.